The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Claims Romantic Choice Between Tifa And Aerith In Final Fantasy VII Is “The Problem With The World”

According to The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, the romantic choice between Tifa and Aerith presented in Final Fantasy VII – and implicitly the two heroines’ characters as a whole – is an example of “the problem with the world.”

Kravitz learned of the classic JRPG’s storyline while making the press rounds for the new DC film, thanks to an impromptu history lesson given by her co-star and apparent Final Fantasy VII fan Robert Pattinson during a joint interview with the two hosted by French talk show Clique.

“I was in love with Aerith and Tifa,” recalled Pattinson to host Mouloud Achour. “Everybody wants to have them both. It’s the two options of girls you can have.”

Taking note of Kravitz’s confusion, Achour turned to her and asked, “You don’t know Final Fantasy?”

“No,” she replied, to which the latest actor to don the Dark Knight’s cowl exclaimed, “It’s the best.”

“You have this love triangle,” Pattinson excitedly explained to his co-star, “where Aerith – or Aeris, depending on what version of the game you have, it’s sometimes mistranslated – like, she’s like the really kind girl that has superpowers to like heal everyone and make the world a better place—”

“Ugh, poor women, we have to heal everyone,” Kravitz interrupted. “It’s exhausting.”

Disregarding his co-star’s very visible disgust at her own assumptions regarding Final Fantasy VII’s leading ladies, Pattinson moved to the subject of Tifa, continuing, “And then Tifa’s like this sexy little thing who’s like a thief and stuff, so she wears the short skirt, and you’re like ‘I can’t decide!’”

As Kravitz – once again to no avail – interjected “This is crazy,” Pattinson added, “then Aerith, right at her peak, gets killed.”

Laughing, The Batman star then playfully asserted, “This is how every guy figures out what love is. That they meet the ideal woman, and then it never gets any, you never—”

“Either the one that’s going to heal everything or the one in the short skirt, these are the options? Oh my god!” concluded the offended Kravitz, boiling down two of the most well-developed characters in fiction to nothing more than cardboard stereotypes. “This is the problem with the world!”

