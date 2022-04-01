The Flash Test Screening Reportedly Reveals Fate Of Ben Affleck’s Batman In DCEU

New intel from a test screening of The Flash has revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman will fare through the events better than Superman, as he will reportedly survive the the calamitous, reality-smashing event of DC’s upcoming psuedo-Snyderverse sequel.

With Affleck seemingly done with the cowl and DC, it appeared cut and dry that the only choice to move the DECU forward was to kill off the Snyderverse Bat, as was reportedly what Warner Bros. originally had in mind.

However, it seems YouTuber and tipster Grace Randolph is hearing that this is no longer the case.

“You crazy #Snyderverse fans, how you manage to stay alive is incredible,” she tweeted on March 11th. “I now hear #Batfleck does NOT die in #TheFlash after all. At least not the most recent cut.”

She added, “June 2023 – and a Discovery merger – is a long long path indeed… we’ll see what happens”.

You crazy #Snyderverse fans, how you manage to stay alive is incredible 🔥 I now hear #Batfleck does NOT die in #TheFlash after all 🤯 At least not the most recent cut. June 2023 – and a Discovery merger – is a long long path indeed… we’ll see what happens #DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/xaofVoVxmE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 11, 2022

Now, two weeks later, Randolph has doubled down, saying in a recent follow-up post, “#Batfleck merely makes it out of #TheFlash alive, kind of… You’ll see!”

“Other scoopers are now simply confirming the news I broke first,” she noted, making it a point to remind everyone that she’s been saying this all along. “(There was a screening of The Flash again last night),” she continued. “But let’s not get ahead of ourselves with crazy conspiracy theories.”

#Batfleck merely makes it out of #TheFlash alive, kind of… You’ll see! Other scoopers are now simply confirming the news I broke first. (There was a screening of The Flash again last night) But let’s not get ahead of ourselves with crazy conspiracy theories. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 30, 2022

Likewise, Randolph is standing by her previous reporting that DC Films is looking at their future and planning to make the next cinematic Justice League be female-led, with its roster dominated by Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl – except now WB will be holding onto the Snyderverse as a Plan B.

“Basically, #TheFlash movie will put the #SnyderVerse off to the side for WB to access it – should they so choose [some time] in the future,” she posted. “The SnyderVerse is STILL largely removed from the #DCEU with the changes I told you re Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, etc.”

Basically, #TheFlash movie will put the #SnyderVerse off to the side for WB to access it – should they so choose sometime in the future. The SnyderVerse is STILL largely removed from the #DCEU with the changes I told you re Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, etc pic.twitter.com/HlALC6tuv0 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 30, 2022

These changes, as previously reported by Randolph, include making Supergirl the “new Superman”, and Keaton’s version of Batman “working w/ Black Canary” and picking “Batgirl as new Batman.”

“This is new DC,” she added. “Let’s be open minded & give it a fair show

As I’ve told u, w/ update:#TheFlash Batfleck’s final appearance. Old footage of Cavill used on TV. New Justice League formed. Supergirl is new Superman. Keaton working w/ Black Canary, picks Batgirl as new Batman. This is new DC, let’s be open minded & give it a fair shot. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 1, 2022

As encouraging as this update ought to be, it has to be taken into consideration that The Flash is meant to be Affleck’s last outing, at least for now. which Randolph maintains.

At the beginning of the year, Randolph asserted that The Flash would be Batfleck’s “last appearance, as Ben Affleck wished.”

It’s his last appearance, as Ben Affleck wished. You should respect that. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 1, 2022

So, in all, it appears the Snyderverse isn’t exactly lost to the Speed Force.

Plus, with The Flash getting delayed yet again, further changes could result in more pieces from Snyder’s vision being held over into the future.

However, given recent headlines, many wager Ezra Miller won’t be one of them.

According to police reports coming out of Hawaii, Miller spent most of March engaging in a spread of bad behavior across the islands, including being “arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo,” and bursting into the bedroom of two individuals and threatening “I will bury you and your slut wife,” before robbing them.

Further, police have stated that Miller “has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7.”

What do you make of Affleck’s apparently surviving through The Flash? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

