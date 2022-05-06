America Chavez Actress Xochitl Gomez Explains Why She Thinks It’s Important To Represent Latinx And LGBTQ+ In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the film, recently explained why she believes it is important to be a representative for Latinx and LGBTQ+ individuals on the big screen.

Gomez conducted an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) alongside Benedict Wong where ET’s Matt Cohen asked, “Your character represents both Latinx and LGBTQ+ how — first of all totally bada** — but how much does it mean to you as such a young person in such a monstrous sized movie that you get to represent in the best way possible?”

Gomez responded, “When I was growing up, I didn’t really have too many people to look up to.” However, she then listed off Selena Gomez and Dora the Explorer saying, “I absolutely love Dora.”

She continued, “But I mean it’s just great that I get to — I did have a little bit of that experience with Dawn on Baby-Sitter’s Club and it was just heartwarming to have DMs and emails and stuff of people saying saying how, with me on the screen, they felt represented, and that just meant the world to them. It would make me cry, you know.”

“It’s so crazy that I get to be that person,” she added. “Then, of course, [it’s taken] to a whole other level with Marvel and America. It’s really important that people feel seen and I’m glad that I get to do it.”

Cohen then added, “It means a ton to a ton of people. I’ve heard personally from several people…” Gomez responds, “Oh my gosh! Don’t make me cry.”

Back in June 2021, Gomez previously told ET how honored she was to land the role saying, “I can’t even explain just how honored I am to receive such a role and that it was even out there. That, not only a Latina, but just a girl, a young girl superhero.

“It means so much,” she said. “And I’m just so happy that I get to be the one that plays that character and I hope that a lot of people look up to America and me, hopefully.”

The inclusion of America Chavez in the film, arguably one of the most unpopular characters in Marvel Comics’ entire roster, is more than likely a product of pandering.

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso made it abundantly clear that pandering to demographics was part of the company’s internal policies back in June 2015.

During an appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Alonso stated, “I think 51% of our audience is female, 28% of our audience is Hispanic. If we don’t represent the people that watch what we make, eventually they’ll go elsewhere because somebody else will figure it out.”

Ironically, those audiences were built without pandering, but that’s apparently lost on Alonso, who has made it abundantly clear she’s an identity politics ideologue dressing up as a film executive.

Not only did Alonso reveal that pandering was the company’s official policy, but Kevin Feige revealed that’s the main reason they jumped Eternals to the top of their to-do list.

Back in April 2021, Feige revealed, “Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially — that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving ‘Eternals’ to the top of the list for us to start working on.”

What do you make of Gomez’s comments regarding representation? Do you agree with her?

