Disney To Push Their Pro-Grooming Agenda In New Disney Channel Film Zombies 3, Casting SVP Says Goal Is To “Build Identity” For Children

The Walt Disney Company will push their pro-grooming agenda in an upcoming Disney Channel film, Zombies 3, with the introduction of a “non-binary” character.

The Walt Disney Company failed in their attempt to stop an anti-grooming bill that prevents instruction of sexual orientation and gender ideology to students in kindergarten through third grade, but that failure has not deterred the company from targeting these young children their content.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek vowed even before their lobbying attempts in Florida failed that his goal was to change hearts and minds through Disney’s content. He stated, “And because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”

“There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, our company’s stories have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and how we wish it could be, and now more than ever before, represent the incredible diversity of our society,” he stated.

“We are telling important stories, raising voices, and I believe, changing hearts and minds,” he added.

After their failure, the company announced the renewal of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a second season. The show is at the center of their pro-grooming and not-at-all secret gay agenda aimed at young children.

The show’s executive producer and director Latoya Raveneau admitted as such during The Walt Disney Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow conference call.

She stated, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She added, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to let’s have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

In another portion of the call, Raveneau details she wants to teach gay advanced and Gay 101 through the show.

She said, “I’m still thinking I want to use my content to go deeper – talk about how non-monolithic the LGBTQ+ community as an asexual. As an asexual – I feel like a lot of people don’t what that is. I have to have a dissertation ready at any given time.”

“I want to add the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see. I want to get gay advanced. And then I realized, ‘Oh s***, we need to go back to Gay 101,’” she declared.

A report from Variety in March also indicated that the company will include a significant lesbian relationship in their upcoming Lightyear film.

Variety noted their source informed them the film “does feature a significant female character, Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), who is in a meaningful relationship with another woman.”

Now, Deadline claims in their upcoming Zombies 3 film, which they released a teaser video for back in October, they will include a non-binary alien played by actress Terry Hu, who claims to be non-binary.

Deadline states, “Hu, a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen.”

If you are unfamiliar with the Zombies franchise, the first film is based on the Zombies & Cheerleaders pilot by David Light and Joseph and follows cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed fall in love after the zombies are integrated back into society following an explosion at a power plant that turned people into zombies.

The second film saw the introduction of werewolves as they showed up in the small town of Seabrook seeking an ancient life source. Addison and Zed’s plans for prom are complicated as new anti-monster laws are enacted and Zed fears that he will lose Addison to the werewolves.

Senior Vice President of Casting for Disney Branded Television Judy Taylor told Deadline, “Our Zombies franchise has created a remarkable connection with kids everywhere, thanks in large part to the characters’ optimistic and relatable attributes that help them build identity, overcome obstacles and foster an inclusive community.”

“The story in this installment further develops those same themes with the introduction of new outsiders played by a talented and diverse group of actors,” she added.

As noted by Deadline, these Disney Channel movies are specifically targeted to kids ages 6-14. Deadline reported both the original film and the sequel were “ranked #1 across cable for the year among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14.”

And Taylor makes it abundantly clear that their goal with the movie is to help children “build identity.”

While Disney continues to push their pro-grooming agenda, the company is facing serious opposition to their agenda.

First, they failed in their attempt to push their agenda through the public school systems in Florida as the Florida legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis rejected their lobbying efforts.

Second, they are now facing a digital ad campaign launched by journalist Christopher F. Rufo encouraging conservative subscribers to Disney+ to cancel their subscriptions in order to negatively effect Disney’s stock price.

Disney’s stock has significantly declined since their pro-grooming position was made public in their opposition to the bill in Florida. The company’s stock price dropped from $147.34 at the beginning of March to its current price of $110.22.

What do you make of Disney continuing to promote their pro-grooming agenda?

