Rumor: Amber Heard Being Cut From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Either the petition may have gotten enough signatures or the decision in the defamation suit swayed Warner Bros. or both because there is a breaking rumor that Amber Heard will be completely deleted from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This scoop comes from TheGWW’s KC Walsh who says a meeting was held at Warner to decide her fate and that Heard’s scenes as Mera are being cut.

Sharing his findings with inquisitive minds in his Twitter DM’s, Walsh added there is going to be a new test screening of the new version of the film which “should be interesting.”

According to FandomWire, Walsh further claimed they will write Mera out of the script with a cover story of death in childbirth – which seemingly confirms her and Arthur’s son plays a part in the narrative.

Knowing Silver Age Aquaman and the villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), things don’t end well for the infant.

Voice actor and author Greg Ellis also picked up on Walsh’s scoop, adding there is no official word given by the studio that Heard is getting erased but there is “no denial either.”

The defamation suit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp that’s captured the country’s attention came to end on June 2nd with the jury ruling in his favor. He was awarded $15 million in compensation while Heard received $2 million in damages.

During testimony, it was claimed by Heard that she was fighting to stay in the sequel and she wasn’t sure if she would stay in the final cut telling the court, “They released me from my contract and I’ve fought to stay in it. And they kept me in it, I just don’t know how much I’m in actually, the final cut.”

She would later add, “I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie.”

DC Films President Walter Hamada countered Heard’s testimony testifying, “Besides the role in the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script, which would have happened in 2018, I would say. From there beyond normal development, the role sort of — the character’s involvement in the story was sort of what it was from the beginning.”

When asked if her role had been reduced, he answered, “No, I mean, again, from the early stages of the development of the script the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm. Arthur being Jason Momoa and Orm being Patrick Wilson, so they were always the two co-leads of the movie.”

Hamada would also reveal that a lot of movie magic made it look like Jason Momoa and Amber Heard had chemistry on screen. He said, “You can fabricate, sort of, that chemistry.”

He elaborated, “I think if you watch the movie, they looked like they had great chemistry, but I just know that through the course of the post-production that it took a lot of effort to get there. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes it’s very easy, you just put the characters on the screen together and they work, and sometimes it’s harder.”

Depp’s supporters rallied behind him but mainstream outlets such as Forbes, as Clownfish TV points out, are taking Amber Heard’s side and blaming Depp “stans” for trying to ruin her career when the same media stood around and said nothing as Depp was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts over Heard’s specious allegations.

And, though he was vindicated in a Virginia court and the court of public opinion, Depp still has to get his career back on track with the reported help of Robert Downey, Jr., whose journey is defined by second chances.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with considerably less to no Amber Heard, sets sail in March 2023.

