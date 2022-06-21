After what’s felt like an eternity, it’s finally time to rev up the chainsaws, as Shueisha has at last announced a release date for the highly anticipated second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga.

Last December, alongside the reveal that the series would be receiving an anime adaptation, it was announced during the Jump Festa 2022 Chainsaw man Super Stage Panel that the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga would begin serialization in Jump+ this summer.

According to Fujimoto’s editor Shihei Lin, as per a video message shared during the event and reviewed by Oricon, the series’ second part will feature a story centered on the concept of “‘Denji goes to school’”

Following this announcement, the next update on the next chapter of Denji’s time as a Devil Hunter came in March 2022 when a recruitment post published by Lin confirmed a rough timeline for the second part’s production.

Seeking applicants “for a new serialization assistant for Tatsuki Fujimoto, who is preparing to serialize ‘Chainsaw Man’ with Jump +”, Lin revealed that “the writing of the series is scheduled to start around April 2022,” noting that “the assistant will start around April next year as well”.

Finally, last month, as part of an announcement for the physical release of Fujimoto’s Goodbye, Eri one-shot, Lin assured fans that “The second part of ‘Chainsaw Man’ is under construction,” asking them, “I hope you can wait a little longer.”

That long wait has finally come to an end, as on June 20th, Lin made the long-awaited announcement that (via DeepL), “The second part of ‘Chainsaw Man’ will be serialized on JUMP+ on July 13!”

“We hope you will download the app and wait for the serialization to resume!” he added.

For overseas manga readers worried that Chainsaw Man’s jumping ship from from the core Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to Jump+ would leave them needing to raise a jolly roger to follow along, don’t worry, as there will be no need to sail the high seas.

Retweeting the serialization date announcement from the official Chainsaw Man Twitter account, deputy editor-in-chief of Jump+ and Manga Plus Momiyama confirmed (via DeepL) “the second part will be serialized in five languages (English, Spanish, Thai, French, and Portuguese) in addition to Japanese, and will be published simultaneously in Japan and worldwide on MANGA Plus.”

Serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020, the first part of Fujimoto’s Chainsaw man, known as the Public Safety arc introduced readers to Denji, a young, cash-strapped man who hunts down evil creatures known as Devils on behalf of the Yakuza in order to alleviate his debts.

Fighting alongside his pet Devil Pochita, Denji soon finds himself betrayed by the criminal organization and left for dead.

Desperate to survive in the aftermath of this betrayal, Denji merges with Pochita, in the process gaining the ability to generate chainsaws from his body – an ability he soon uses to enact revenge on the Yakuza.

In the aftermath of his retribution, Denji is approached by the Public Safety Division, a government group tasked with hunting down Devils, who offer him a stable life in exchange for his help in taking down the Gun Devil, whose actions were responsible for the single greatest mass death event in human history.

Are you excited for the release of Chainsaw man Part 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and on social media.

