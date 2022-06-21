Incoming Warner Bros. Chairmen Will Have No Control Over DC Films As David Zaslav Continues Looking For Studio’s Own Kevin Feige

Incoming Warner Bros. Chairmen Will Have No Control Over DC Films As David Zaslav Continues Looking For Studio’s Own Kevin Feige

Despite recent hints and rumors, it’s seems that Warner Bros. Pictures’ latest appointees, the production duo of Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, will not be taking control of DC Films.

RELATED: Veteran DC Comics Writer Grant Morrison Says Ezra Miller Different Now Compared To When They Worked Together On The Flash, Recalls Actor “Cut Off Contact From Pretty Much Everyone For A While”

Per Variety, De Luca and Abdy are set to replace the departing Chairman Toby Emmerich as the chairmen of Warner Bros. and New Line, but once they do, “they will oversee Warner Bros. and New Line but will not have control over Warner Bros. Animation and DC Films.”

This is telling, because these two divisions continue to be the company’s bulwark for DC content, which the CEO of new parent entity Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav considers lacking and underutilized compared to what Disney is developing through Marvel.

According to Variety, “Zaslav believes that DC is an under-utilized asset” and is currently “frustrated that its cinematic output has been inconsistent and that there hasn’t been sufficient long-term planning in terms of rolling out sequels and follow-ups to popular movies.”

To solve this, Zaslav is seeking to restructure Warner’s studio operations, and as part of these plans wants a Kevin Feige-type figure to command a more organized DC division.

Unfortunately for the new CEO, his search continues to be ongoing, and at current appears to have no end in sight.

RELATED: Fan-Altered Parody Trailer For The Batman Replaces Robert Pattinson With Adam West

Talks were held with Emma Watts, an executive formerly of Fox and Paramount, but Variety notes they fell apart, adding “Insiders say that no announcement about a DC chief is imminent.”

That makes it sound like Walter Hamada’s job is safe, which it is until 2023. However, the chatter of Zaslav wanting him gone persists, and Variety’s coverage leaves few doubts that such is the case.

Still, Hamada has his supporters, many of whom tout the quality and box-office performance of such moneymakers released during his regime as Aquaman and The Batman, especially the latter effort directed by Matt Reeves, as evidence that he should continue in the role.

Those in the president’s corner are also positive regarding DC’s aggressive move “into multi-platform storytelling [and streaming], creating spinoff shows out of characters like Peacemaker and Penguin.”

Unfortunately, Hamada may not be able to avoid being replaced like Emmerich, who is going back to film producing – albeit still associated with Warner at that level.

Commenting on Emmerich’s transition in a company memo, Zaslav called him “a great leader and a friend to me and to many” who “is incredibly talented with a well-deserved reputation throughout the industry as a bold, creative visionary.”

He then added that he had “been talking about the best structure for Warner Bros. Pictures Group and the idea of creating three distinct film segments” with Emmerich.

“I have greatly appreciated his insight and partnership throughout this process and feel confident this is the right strategy for our company going forward,” Zaslav asserted.

RELATED: Report Now Claims Amber Heard Is Being Cut From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Mera Will Be Recast, Her Reps Deny It

Further, noted by the outlet, one of the biggest challenges facing Zaslav is the question of what to do with Superman, as Henry Cavill is beginning to age out of the role thanks to the old guard under Emmerich stalling on Man of Steel 2 for so long – perhaps deliberately.

After deciding to go in a different direction and give the reins over Big Blue to J.J. Abrams and controversial radical Leftist writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, all they have to show so far is a script draft that took the latter a year to turn in. There is no traction for production, nor is a story set in stone.

What do you make of Warner Discovery’s DC issue? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

NEXT: Report Claims Warner Bros. Discovery And David Zaslav Are Unhappy With J.J. Abrams’ Slow Progress With Bad Robot’s DC Ventures