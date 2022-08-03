Rumor: Spoilers From ‘The Flash’ Test Screening Indicate That Supergirl Is The Replacement For Henry Cavill’s Superman In The DCEU

New intel from a purported test screening of The Flash claims to reveal more about Supergirl’s role in the film, portrayed by Sasha Calle. It’s bigger than we thought and, as figured, positions her as the replacement for Superman.

A Reddit post removed by moderators had all the details but everything was summed up nicely by Cosmic Book News. We urge you to keep in mind, though, that the following claims are a rumor until The Flash comes out.

With that disclaimer out of the way, supposedly Zod (Michael Shannon) only interacts with Supergirl in the film and has a fight with her that is said to resemble the one seen in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel; a scene that was described to be on of the test screening’s highlights.

It’s likely the whole scenario takes place in an alternate universe where Kal-El never existed or didn’t live (after all, this is a Flashpoint film). There is that rumor Zod kills Kal when he’s a tot but that one is neither confirmed nor denied here.

Nonetheless, CBN argues, “in essence, what they are doing is redoing (fixing?) Man of Steel but with the Sasha Calle Supergirl.” Again, her costume looks like Henry Cavill’s so that is possible.

The site adds, “Whether or not the Sasha Calle Supergirl sticks around isn’t known, but rumors have offered that is indeed the case and Supergirl is being used as a way to reboot Superman in the DCEU.”

This could be due to Cavill holding up Warner Bros. for more money as another rumor addressed. It was also claimed the door is open for the actor to return aside from his asking price.

In Metropolis, during the Supergirl-Zod rumble, Barry is reportedly seen using his speed to save people and it doesn’t sound like he does much else. However, Ezra Miller is dubbed “an amazing Flash and he is great as the Multiverse versions of him.”

It’s further claimed there is some mildly overcooked sexual humor that, while it doesn’t rule or ruin the film, may explain director Andy Muschietti’s odd comic cover of a naked Ezra Miller getting into his Flash costume.

And in additional revelations, it’s stated there are cameos and references galore — including Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter as the 1970s Wonder Woman, and Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

We shall see when The Flash hits theaters on June 23, 2023, but until then you can share below if you are encouraged or dismayed about the film based on the above rumors.

