YouTuber Orange Hat Reviews Calls Out Ezra Miller Apology For Being Fake: “He Doesn’t Care That He’s Been Running Amok For Two Years”

YouTuber Orange Hat Reviews Calls Out Ezra Miller Apology For Being Fake: “He Doesn’t Care That He’s Been Running Amok For Two Years”

The Flash star Ezra Miller has apologized for recent behavior and felonies that made shocking headlines the past two years, but at least one commentator on YouTube is not buying it.

RELATED RUMOR: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav A Big Fan Of ‘The Flash’ But Unhappy With Current State Of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Content creator Orange Hat Reviews, after running down recent Hollywood Reporter coverage of a meeting Miller had with Warner Bros. Discovery studio execs, emphatically condemns Miller’s apology as “FAKE!”

The YouTuber found one line in the article particularly telling for it exposes the truth of the matter as to how Ezra Miller really feels about all the scandals, and that feeling doesn’t sound like regretfulness.

THR quoted Miller as saying, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.” The actor was also said to be seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Orange Hat Reviews is far from convinced. “Here’s how I know his apology is full of sh—t,” he said of Miller and the meeting with WBD.

The incriminating passage was this specific paragraph: “According to sources, Miller vowed to seek help after learning that De Luca and Abdy were considering all options for Flash, including scrapping the $200 million movie if things devolved further with Miller.”

RELATED:

It continued, “While the actor is said to not have minded the stream of bad headlines, they were spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action. Says one source: ‘They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favorite characters to play.’”

Orange Hat said in reaction, “He doesn’t care that he’s been running amok for two years, menacing women across four different countries, but the second his movie is threatened…time to buck up and make some apologies.”

THR added, “The actor was apologetic and affirmed their commitment to both getting care and to the production.”

Orange Hat rebutted, “I don’t think he means any of it. He’s only doing what he can to save his ass. He doesn’t mean any apologies that he has made. That highlighted thing there [‘While the actor is said to not have minded the stream of bad headlines, they were spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action’] proves it.”

Despite arrests in Hawaii and accounts of terrorizing women and couples in that state, harassing women in Germany, the choking incident in Iceland, charges of grooming a woman since she was 12, and felony larceny of alcohol in Vermont, WBD is standing by Miller and are apparently huge fans of The Flash.

THR notes the film performs very well in test screenings, receiving some of the studio’s highest scores since The Dark Knight, which OHR isn’t impressed by either.

“You think that test screenings are going to be any indicator? Folks, millions of people want [Ezra] Miller gone! Millions of people already declared their intent never to watch this film,” the Orange Hat retorts. “I’m not going to watch The Flash. This man is a menace. He abuses women! He is an alleged groomer.”

And in the end, the YouTuber concludes, all Miller — and arguably the studio along with him — cares about is that the eccentric and troubled actor’s film meets its release date of June 2023.

NEXT: