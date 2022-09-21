After months of speculation on whether or not he’d be joining the sci-fi classic in making the leap back to television, original Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula has revealed that though he was offered the chance, he ultimately chose to pass on reprising his role as Dr. Sam Beckett for the recently premiered series reboot.

Source: Quantum Leap Season 5 Episode 22 “Mirror Image” (1993), NBC

RELATED: Quantum Leap Reboot Announces Principal Cast Including Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, And Mason Alexander Park

Making its debut on September 19th and set 30 years after the events of the original, NBC’s new Quantum Leap follows a new team of scientists, led by Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and whose ranks include an older version of Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson) and Ziggy AI caretaker Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), as they seek to restart the project and solve the mystery of Dr. Beckett’s disappearance.

Source: Quantum Leap: Official Trailer | NBC’s Quantum Leap, NBC YouTube

Unfortunately, the chances that this plot point will receive a proper resolution have now seemingly dropped closer to zero, as Bakula himself recently confirmed that he voluntarily declined the opportunity to take Dr. Beckett on a second round through the accelerator.

Source: Quantum Leap: Official Trailer | NBC’s Quantum Leap, NBC YouTube

RELATED: Original Pinhead Actor Doug Bradley Unimpressed With ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot’s Gender-Swapping Of Horror Icon: “None Of That Will Make The Movie Work Or Not. It’s The Story.”

Taking to his personal Twitter account on September 15th “in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on,” Bakula addressed fans, “First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades!” before recalling “the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me.”

Archive Link Source: Scott Bakula Twitter

“I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,” he explained. “In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right?”

Archive Link Source: Scott Bakula Twitter

RELATED: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Ignore Previous Series Lore, According To Actor Charlie Cox

The actor continued, “As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?” (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out.”

“That’s the story,” he concluded.

Archive Link Source: Scott Bakula Twitter

Turning to Quantum Leap fans who would undoubtedly be disappointed to hear this news, Bakula affirmed, “As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project,” and acknowledged that this decision”has upset and confused so many fans of the original series.”

Archive Link Source: Scott Bakula Twitter

“However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind,” Bakula attempted to assure fans. “In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.”

Archive Link Source: Scott Bakula Twitter

Drawing his thoughts to an end on this note of optimism, Bakula signed off, “I wish them good luck and happy leaping!”

Source: Quantum Leap: Official Trailer | NBC’s Quantum Leap, NBC YouTube

New episodes of the Quantum Leap reboot can be caught Monday nights at 10 PM on NBC or Tuesday on Peacock.

NEXT: Emmy Ratings Plummet To Record Low As Audiences Continue To Reject Hollywood

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Spencer Baculi
    Spencer Baculi
    Associate Editor

    Spencer is the Associate Editor for Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, and video game player, Spencer believes in supporting every claim with evidence and that Ben Reilly is the best version of Spider-Man. He can be found on Twitter @kabutoridermav.

    Related Posts