‘Scream 6’ Star Melissa Barrera Says Sequel’s New York City Setting Makes Ghostface “20 Times More Mortifying”

With the success of the 2022 Scream ‘requel’, it should come as no surprise that another entry in the franchise is already in production.

Tentatively titled Scream 6, the franchise’s next outing looks to not only put a new face behind the Ghostface mask, but also unleash the meta slasher on a whole new setting: New York City.

And according to actress Melissa Barrera, who is set to reprise her role from the last film as Sam Carpenter, being forced to contend with the indifference of the Big Apple makes while running for your life makes the entire scenario “like 20 times more mortifying.”

“It’s awful,” Barrera told Collider during the recent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help.”

“No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that,'” she explained. “So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.”

While Barerra’s take on Ghostface’s upcoming metropolitan rampage was intended as nothing more than her own personal point of view, it could also hint at the possible direction of Scream 6‘s plot.

The previous film used its twist to tackle “toxic fans” by basing the killers’ motivation for their bloody rampage on their being fans of the in-universe version of the Scream movies, Stab.

Finding themselves disappointed in the direction that the Stab franchise had gone, the fans-turned-killers embarked on their own killing spree in the hopes of giving the next film’s writers ‘quality’ inspiration for their story.

This analogy was so transparent that Scream (2022) even mentions that the “Knives Out guy” – otherwise known as Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson – was the man who helmed the poorly-received Stab film that set the killers off.

Johnson even received an explicit mention by name in the film’s ‘Special Thanks’ portion of its credits.

As such, it’s no stretch to imagine that the same writers who wrote this eye-rolling twist would attempt to go down the ‘We Live In A Society’ route for the sequel.

For now, all of this is just speculation, but with the film’s March 31st release date fast approaching, we won’t have to wait long to see whether or not Scream can continue its successful comeback.

Who knows? If it does, maybe the franchise can even make the leap to space like a number of other horror greats.

