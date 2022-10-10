Superman Cameo In ‘Black Adam’ Seemingly Teased By Dwayne Johnson In Recent Instagram Video

Superman Cameo In ‘Black Adam’ Seemingly Teased By Dwayne Johnson In Recent Instagram Video

Black Adam and the shift in the power dynamic it promises almost upon us and one aspect of the film has finally dropped like a single to iTunes.

RELATED:

And that is the official theme for the deadly antihero of Kahndaq which the star Dwayne Johnson unleashed, albeit in the background, during an Instagram video post; a theme previously shared on YouTube by Warner Bros.’s Water Tower Music and composer Lorne Balfe‘s respective channels.

The man also known as The Rock had the theme blaring as his workout anthem whilst he gave credit to the film’s composer for how eclectic it turned out.

Balfe, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout, clearly knows a thing or two about blockbuster action movies, the superhero genre, and invoking the adrenaline they have a tendency to get pumping.

The music maker added in some influences including hip-hop and a motif, accentuated by a horn section, he borrowed from one of the most infamous and recognizable bad guys in cinema history.

“You are guessing it right,” Johnson said. “That is the official theme of Black Adam. Written and composed by the master composer Lorne Balfe. It has a Darth Vader vibe to it, one of the inspirations along with a few other things.”

Johnson then teased Black Adam’s power level and hinted, some feel, at a surprise in the Third Act when he put emphasis on the Man In Black being the strongest there is “On this planet…”

RELATED:

The Rock says with a wink, “I just saw the movie again last night. I can’t wait for you guys to see Black Adam. He is the most powerful… There’s the third act… He is the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet,” making a short pause to then reiterate, “On this planet…”

That remark is taken as a not-so-subtle hint Superman could be in the film for more than a small cameo, and it almost sounds as if the Man of Steel takes part in the climactic battle, which normally occurs in the final act of a movie.

Being from Krypton, he fits the bill of a powerful being not of this world and — given rumors as well as past reports of Johnson’s desire for Black Adam and Superman to duel — there is a good reason the actor stresses those three little words.

And assuming we can bet on a guest appearance by an actual Superman actor this time and not some silhouette or a shot of the costume, Henry Cavill could be making his long-awaited return to the red cape; kicking off a new era for the DCEU.

Aside from Johnson’s connection to Cavill through management, word of Cavill going to a fitting and filming scenes for Black Adam in August are the biggest sign the Witcher actor is getting ready.

We find out on October 21st when the film hits theaters.

NEXT: