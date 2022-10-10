‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Star Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Over Reliance On Green Screens Made Filming Feel Like “The Definition Of Monotony”

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Star Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Over Reliance On Green Screens Made Filming Feel Like “The Definition Of Monotony”

It seems that it’s not just fans who have found themselves exhausted with the studio’s overuse of green screens in their films, as Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale recently detailed how his time on the set of the Marvel film was “the definition of monotony”.

RELATED RUMOR: Christian Bale Cameo As Batman In ‘The Flash’ Was Never Filmed

Bale, whose talents were criminally wasted in the Taika Waititi-helmed embarrassment as the MCU’s butchered (pun intended) version of Gorr the God Slayer, spoke to his experience filming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry during a cover story interview for GQ’s November issue.

The storied actor first broached the topic of the film after being asked by the outlet’s senior staff writer Zach Baron what “drew” him to Thor: Love and Thunder, to which Bale recalled, “I was like, ‘This looks like an intriguing character; I might be able to do something with this, who knows?'”

“And I’d liked Ragnarok,” he continued. “I took my son to see Ragnarok. He was climbing like a monkey all across [the seats] and then he was like, ‘Oh, I’ve had enough now, let’s get on.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.’ I was just like, ‘I want to finish it.’

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Suffers Near 70% Drop In Its Second Week At The Box Office

Baron then inquired as to how Bale specifically felt about his experience with such excessive “green-screen acting”, prompting the actor to assert, “That’s the first time I’ve done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony.”

“You’ve got good people,” he said. “You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.”

“They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three,'” mimicked Bale. “Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?'”

However, Bale would clarify that despite this criticism, he was a huge fan of not only the Thor films, but super hero films in general – a fact that comes as little surprise from the man who played one of the most iconic versions of Batman ever put to film.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Review – A Hanna-Barbera Cartoon About Cancer

Taking issue with what he mistakenly thought was Baron’s above questions as being presented with a sentiment of “‘What the f–k did you do Thor for?'”, the actor would subsequently apologize before explaining, “I love those films. I love them.”

“There’s a mood and a time for every single one,” he concluded, “and I do have a firm belief that every single kind of film can be done brilliantly.”

Bale’s latest film, Amsterdam, is now in theaters.

NEXT: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Star Tessa Thompson Says Portrayal Of Valkyrie’s Bisexuality “Was A Big Topic Of Conversation” Between Her And Director Taika Waititi