Margot Robbie On Lady Gaga Being Cast As Harley Quinn In ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’: “It’s An Honor To Have Built Such A Strong Foundation For The Character That Other Actors Can Have A Go At Playing Her”

Margot Robbie, who has played Harley Quinn in three DCEU films to date, is finally giving her reaction to Lady Gaga’s casting as Joker’s Girl in Joker: Folie A Deux, a sequel to the Oscar-winning and high-grossing 2019 film.

To be clear, Robbie is not being replaced and will probably step into Harley’s short-shorts again. Much like its predecessor, Joker 2 is not part of the DCEU, which means casting new faces for what amounts to an Elseworlds origin is justified.

Nevertheless, Robbie tells MTV she’s happy with the decision by Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips as to her this is a chance for the Harley character to grow and become a role handed down from actor to actor similar to Batman, James Bond, and even Macbeth.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said.

She expanded on that point, saying it’s like Cate Blanchett and herself putting a stamp on Queen Elizabeth I.

“It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to,’” Robbie explained.

Giving herself some credit, she continued, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

From intel we’ve gathered, Gaga will play a version of Harley who is an inmate at Arkham and has a crush on Arthur Fleck(Joaquin Phoenix). This plays out in her mind as a courtship with song and dance numbers as Joker 2 is considered a musical.

The film is set for release on October 4th, 2024.

