Superhero Manga Series ‘SHY’ Channels Its Heart With Announcement Of Anime Adaptation

Superhero Manga Series ‘SHY’ Channels Its Heart With Announcement Of Anime Adaptation

Move over Deku and step aside One Punch Man, because a new heroine is about to lead the new generation of anime super heroes – and her name is SHY!

RELATED: ‘Hitman’ Mangaka Seo Kouji’s Ecchi Harem Series ‘Goddess Café Terrace’ Gets The Greenlight For An Anime Adaptation

Penned by mangaka Bukimi Miki, SHY follows the growth of the titular fourteen-year old heroine Shy, who with the help of her friends and teammates faces down her biggest fears, insecurities, and the pressure of her role as Japan’s representative hero in order to become a true blazing heroine whose heroic deeds can inspire those around her.

Her growth truly begins in earnest the moment she’s able to successfully complete a bungled rescue of a civilian during her first encounter with the villainous Amalareiks, an army of resurrected children who become enslaved to their dark desires who strive to create an adult-free, ‘Neverland’-inspired world.

The series’ upcoming jump to the small screen was first confirmed as in production on October 5th with the launch of the official SHY anime website.

Additionally, the series received its first teaser trailer from production studio 8bit (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), therein giving SHY her official anime debut with a brief recap of her transformation sequence.

RELATED: ‘NieR: Automata Ver1.1a’ Anime Drops New Teasers Confirming Series Release Date, Original Story By Creator Yoko Taro

The next day, SHY‘s home magazine Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shounen Champion published a new color spread by Miki illustrated in honor of both the anime adaptation’s announcement and the release of the series’ latest volume.

In the color spread, Shy can be seen standing front and center wearing a cute dress and holding a bouquet of flowers. To her right and holding a turkey leg is her best friend Iko Koishikawa, while to her left, signature bottle of booze in hand, is Shy’s mentor and Russia’s own hero, Pepesha “Spirits” Andreanof.

In a teaser visual for the anime released to its newly-opened website, Shy can be seen converting her pure Heart Power into passionate flames while beside her stands her civilian alter-ego, high school student Teru Momijiyama.

RELATED: HoYoverse Teams With ‘Demon Slayer’ Studio Ufotable For ‘Genshin Impact Anime’ Adaptation

In commemoration of SHY‘s anime announcement, Miki took to her personal Twitter account to both share a new illustration of the the titular heroine and her sidekick N-Villoia as well as a heartfelt message for fans.

“I would like to thank all of you who have supported and helped me with my work SHY so far,” exclaimed the mangaka. “Thank you for being born…!”

“I’m sure Shy herself is nervous to death about the anime adaptation,” sheadded. “But if her hard work can encourage as many people as possible, I couldn’t be happier! Let’s all enjoy the dynamism of Shy, who has become 100 times bigger, and her embarrassment…!”

Met with an overwhelmingly positive response to the news, Miki shared another image of SHY and expressed further appreciation to fans for their continued support of the series.

“Good evening and thank you for all your support, SHY will be animated,” said Miki. “It really is completely thanks to all of you…. I will shamelessly continue to do my best so that you can please enjoy it!”

NEXT: ‘Chainsaw Man’ Drops New Trailer Introducing Public Safety Division, Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast