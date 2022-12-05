How To Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast In ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’

Here’s how you can evolve the new Grass and Ghost Type Pokémon Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

The ninth generation of Pokémon games is here, and the region of Paldea is filled with Pokémon old and new. Now there have been a total of over 1,000 creatures across all the franchise, it’s amazing that a tumbleweed Pokémon wouldn’t have come sooner.

In blows Bramblin and its evolved form Brambleghast. However, those hoping to evolve Bramblin may find some difficulties. It doesn’t evolve when you hit a certain level, nor do you need to use a specific item. But don’t worry, you won’t have to go west for the answer.

Time to saddle up partner, here’s how you evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.

How To Evolve Bramblin

First we need to get a Bramblin of our own. To the surprise of no one, it can be found in arid environments, so you best look in the Asado Desert and East Province Area Three. They can also be found in Two Star Tera Raid Battles.

Those looking for a shiny, keep in mind the tips of its branches are light brown, and its roots are green (as oppose to dark brown). As such, it can be hard to notice.

The odd thing about Bramblin is that it uses the new Let’s Go feature to evolve. This allows you to have the first Pokémon in your party walk alongside you. This can also be used to pick up items, or defeat wild Pokémon in auto battles for quick material farming.

Bramblin needs to walk alongside you for 1,000 steps to evolve. This must be done all at once, so the Pokémon cannot go back into the Pokéball. As such, you should avoid battles, or walking too far ahead. Once you think you’ve walked enough, level up Bramblin once to evolve it.

It should be noted that you can catch a Brambleghast in North Province Area One and Socarrat Trail if you’re lucky. You can also nab them in Five Star Tera Raid Battles. They’re a lighter brown overall when shiny.

Your newly evolved (or caught) Brambleghast has surprisingly high Attack, and a pretty decent Speed stat to boot. Its Wind Rider ability is also a real boon. Not only does it make it immune to “wind” based moves (which include several moves it would be usually weak to), but getting hit by one boosts its Attack even higher.

Better yet, the move Tailwind counts as a wind move- even though it’s a support move that increases your Pokémon’s speed. With the right ally and a good wind behind it, Brambleghast can roll over the competition!

