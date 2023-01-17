James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Is “Definitely Not A Good Guy” In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently revealed that Adam Warlock is “definitely not a good guy” in the upcoming film.

Gunn discussed Adam Warlock in an interview with Empire where he detailed why he decided to cast Will Poulter as Him.

The director relayed, “People online were saying, ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock.'” However, that wasn’t who he was looking for. Gunn detailed, “I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future.”

As for what moviegoers can expect from Adam Warlock, Gunn revealed he’s not just out to take down the Guardians of the Galaxy. “It’s kind of more complicated than that,” Gunn said.

He then went on to declare, “But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

Adam Warlock was first teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in a mid-credit scene where High Priestess Ayesha of the Sovereign reveals that she has created the next step of her people’s evolution.

She details, “More powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.” After a shot of the birthing pod, Ayesha states, “I think I shall call him Adam.”

The tease in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 indicated a slight change in Adam Warlock’s origin from the comics. When he first appeared back in Fantastic Four #66, he was the creation of a group of human scientists operating out of a place called the Citadel of Science.

Their goal was to create a new race or breed of living beings that they could control in order to conquer mankind. Their initial results were a success in the creation of Him or Adam Warlock, but their control mechanisms were unable to contain the sheer power invested in Warlock.

Instead, Warlock revolts against his creators knowing their evil intentions. He harnesses enough energy to leave the planet earth and by doing so destroys the Citadel of Science and the menaces that built it.

After leaving Earth, Warlock would return and have a brutal encounter with Thor. However, he would flee the Asgardian and return to his own self-imposed exile in space. While drifting in his cocoon he would encounter the High Evolutionary and learn of his Project Alpha, which is to create “New Earth a far more perfect one than the old one. To deny its human race that instinct of gross aggression which has made a hell where should have been heaven.”

The High Evolutionary would create his Counter-Earth, but his vision would be usurped by his previous creation the Man-Beast who aims to shape the clay of Counter-Earth into his image.

Adam Warlock would then volunteer to serve the humans that the High Evolutionary created in order to prevent him from destroying the entire planet of Counter-Earth. Like Luke Skywalker saw the goodness still existed in Darth Vader, Warlock saw the goodness still in the creations of the High Evolutionary.

The High Evolutionary would acquiesce to Warlock’s request, but would also provide him the boon of the Soul Gem and sent him down to Counter-Earth.

It’s unclear how faithful to Warlock’s origin Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be. It’s quite possible he might revolt against the Sovereign and fall under the sway of the High Evolutionary. However, it’s also clear through the trailers he will be playing antagonist to the Guardians, at least in the beginning parts of the film. Whether that will change is unclear and he will come to ally himself with the Guardians is unclear.

The official description for the film states, “In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The film arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

What do you make of Gunn’s comments concerning Adam Warlock?

