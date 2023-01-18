Sunrise’s classic space western anime Cowboy Bebop has been a mainstay in anime since it premiered on April 3rd, 1998, with many fans describing the series as their gateway into anime.

Now just in time for the anime’s 25th anniversary, Crunchyroll is releasing a Limited Edition Blu-ray box set as well as a Standard Edition box set for the iconic space western.

RELATED: Crunchyroll To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ With Release Of New Blu-Ray Box Set

Each Limited Edition box set will “include a special metallic collector’s box, several art cards, and a never-before-seen 25th anniversary retrospective video that will be new to the special features.”

Specifically Crunchyroll detailed that their Cowboy Bebop – The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives includes the special metallic collector’s box, five art cards of the galaxy’s finest crew that you can swap with the cover for a custom look, and the never-before-seen 25th anniversary video.

RELATED: Crunchyroll Announces New Licenses For 2023 Including ‘Bofuri’ Season 2 And ‘The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War’

Crunchyroll also revealed the special features that come as part of both the 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set as well as the Standard Edition Box Set:

Session #0: The 1998 thirteen minute behind the scenes features a teaser for the original Japanese home video release of the legendary space western anime and interviews with the Japanese Production team of Cowboy Bebop. Audio Commentaries featuring Cowboy Bebop’s Japanese & English voice actors, Director Shinichiro Watanabe, and Composer of the iconic soundtrack Yoko Kanno. Cast and Crew Interviews including co-creator of Toonami and former creative director for Cartoon Network Sean Akins. 20th Anniversary: Interview with the original Japanese voice actor for Cowboy Bebop’s legendary main protagonist Spike Spiegal (CV: Koichi Yamadera – Quilge Opie in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War.) A never-before-seen 25 Year Retrospective. Memo from Bebop: The Dub Sessions Remembered: released in 2014, the 95 minute original extra features behind the scenes stories of the recording from the original cast of the English Dub. Dinner Aboard the Bebop: the 2014 reunion of the beloved cast of the Cowboy Bebop English dub. The cast featuring Steve Blum, Wendee Lee, Beau Billingslea, Melissa Fahn and Melissa Fahn come together for dinner, drinks, and a special script reading. The 2012 Cowboy Bebop anime short Ein’s Summer Vacation which depicts the beloved Corgi’s dreams of a tropical vacation with his owner Edward. Full length and animated music videos featuring Cowboy Bebop’s legendary opening theme song Tank! Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Both the Limited Edition and Standard Edition for Cowboy Bebop’s 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Box arrive the day after the official 25th anniversary of the classic space-western anime on April 4, 2023.

The Standard Edition retails for $48.74 while the Limited Edition retails for $63.74.

Along with the Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary box sets, Crunchyroll also announced they are releasing Aoashi Season 1 Part 1 on April 4th.

For those unfamiliar with Aoashi, it follows the story of Aoi Ashito who tries out of his J. League youth soccer team and follows his journey as he puts his skills to the test to determine if he can become a professional.

The Blu-ray retails for $48.74.

On April 11th, Crunchyroll will also release Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These – Season 3 and One Piece – Collection 31.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These – Season 3’s official description reads, “Doubt stirs among trusted officials when Reinhard-still grieving his recent loss-approves an enormous advance on Iserlohn Fortress. Meanwhile, Yang is drawn away by suspicious court orders, leaving the Free Planets Alliance to battle without their leader.”

It will retail for $48.74.

One Piece – Collection 31 collects episode 747 through 770. The official description states, “Sailing with Barto Club, the Straw Hats are lured to Silver Mine, where Luffy and Bartolomeo’s lives are on the line! After an explosive escape, the crew makes a treacherous journey to Zou, only to discover its sprawling city in ruins. Weeks earlier-Cat Viper and Dogstorm battle Jack in shifts before he plays a poisonous trump card, and Big Mom’s officers deliver a shocking offer for Sanji.”

The Blu-ray retails for $29.99.

Do you plan on adding any of these to your collection?

NEXT: After Two Decades, Johnny Yong Bosch Returns to Voice Vash the Stampede in ‘Trigun Stampede’ English Dub