Current Lead On HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Bella Ramsey Buys Into False Gender Ideology: “I Guess My Gender Has Always Been Very Fluid”

Bella Ramsey, the current lead on HBO’s The Last Of Us as Ellie, recently claimed her “gender has always been very fluid.”

While promoting the newly released show with The New York Times, Ramsey informed the outlet, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid.”

She went on to tell them, “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

The New York Times’ Douglas Greenwood would go on to reveal that Ramsey checks nonbinary, a physical impossibility, if she sees it on forms she fills out.

Greenwood writes, “Now, if she sees ‘nonbinary’ as an option on a form, she will tick it.”

Ramsey then informed Greenwood, “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

This idea that gender can be fluid and one can switch between male and female at the whim is simply contrary to the truth as Bishop Michael Burbidge explains in his letter “A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology.”

Bishop Burbidge notes, “In the past decade our culture has seen growing acceptance of transgender ideology-that is, the claim that a person’s biological sex and personal identity have no necessary connection and could in fact contradict each other. According to this view, ‘human identity’ is self-defined and ‘becomes the choice of the individual.'”

He then states, “This situation presents a serious challenge for all members of the Church because it presents a view of the human person contrary to the truth.”

Bishop Burbidge then briefly asserts, “From medicine, natural law, and divine revelation, we know that each person is created either male or female, from the moment of conception.”

He then cites Pope Francis’s letter Amoris Laetitia where he wrote, “Biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated … It is one thing to be understanding of human weakness and the complexities of life, and another to accept ideologies that attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) also notes on their website, “Being male or female affects a person at every level of his or her existence: genetically, biologically, emotionally, psychologically, and socially. Sexual difference makes it possible for two human persons to fully unite.”

“The personal union between husband and wife that is at the heart of marriage is only possible because men and women are different,” the USCCB website continues. “St. John Paul II wrote of this difference noting that, ‘God created man and woman in such a way that through their bodies it would be self-evident to them that they are called to love, called to give themselves to one another.’ Sexual difference is a dynamic in all our relationships, as sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, and so on.”

The site then details, “It is important to distinguish sexual difference and differences between individual men and women. Cultural stereotypes about the sexes, while they may have some basis in fact, do not define sexual difference. In the Church, we honor saints who do not embody cultural stereotypes. St. Joan of Arc is one example. A man who is sensitive and artistic is no less a man, and a woman who is competitive on the sports field is no less a woman.”

What do you make of Bella Ramsey claiming her “gender has always been very fluid” despite that being a physical impossibility?

