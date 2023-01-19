After Disney Rejects The Divinity Of Jesus Christ During Their Candlelight Processional, Lutheran Leader Calls For Parents To Ditch Disney To Save Their Kids’ Hearts And Minds

After Disney Rejects The Divinity Of Jesus Christ During Their Candlelight Processional, Lutheran Leader Calls For Parents To Ditch Disney To Save Their Kids’ Hearts And Minds

Lutheran leader Dr. Gregory P. Seltz, the Executive Director of the Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty in Washington, D.C. and the Speaker Emeritus for The Lutheran Hour, called on parents to ditch Disney after the company rejected the divinity of Jesus Christ during their EPCTO International Festival of the Holidays – Candlelight Processional.

Back in December, entertainment analyst and scooper WDW Pro was informed by former Disney graphic artist and historian Joshua L. Harris that Disney had altered their script for the Candlelight Processional, which now denies the divinity of Jesus Christ.

Disney Attacks Christianity for Christmas

The decades-old #CandlelightProcessional at Walt #DisneyWorld and #Disneyland is a super-popular retelling of the nativity story. Now in the ceremony, Disney is declaring in the official script that Jesus was “simply a man”.@JLHomni pic.twitter.com/YoItcUsA2r — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) December 5, 2022

RELATED: The Walt Disney Company Attacks Christianity, Rejects The Divinity Of Christ By Radically Altering EPCOT International Festival Of The Holidays – Candlelight Processional

In this new version of “One Solitary Life,” which was read by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Tens Rings actor Simu Liu it claims that Christ is “simply a man” rather than properly noting that Christ is True God and True Man.

Simu Liu reads, “For all the miracles of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace himself was simply a man, a human being, and he walked through this world in the most human way possible with love. He didn’t have much, but what He did have He shared, and it became plenty: food, water, shelter, care. He met the world around Him with empathy. Saw hunger and shared the food from his plate. Saw thirst and poured from them from his own cup. Saw sickness and offered His time for their healing, soothed them with His human hands.”

“Jesus Christ founded in His earthly heart to give of himself to the people who loved Him and even the people who betrayed Him, to all people. That a baby in a manger could grow up to become a man who taught a world of people what it means to love people that is the spirit of this season. And it lives inside each and every one of us. The greatest joy of being human is to love one another and when we share that love that is the greatest gift of all,” Liu concluded.

Following this revelation Harris spoke with Christian News Journal where he was asked about how a big a deal Disney’s denial of Christ’s divinity is.

He responded, “It is nearly impossible to overstate just how much of [a] blasphemous betrayal this is. Beneath a mass of flowery feel-good sentiment, the climax of the Candlelight Processional, a spiritual service held for 64 years, Jesus’ divinity is distinctly denied FIVE times – essentially stripping Jesus Christ of his Christ-ness during a deeply religious Christmas service.”

“While all faiths have been attacked from the outside throughout all history, I don’t believe ANY of them have been so thoroughly defamed from INSIDE as Christianity has been this season,” he continued.

RELATED: Report: The Walt Disney Company And Marvel Studios To Educate Actors In Order To Placate Communist China

Harris added, “This is particularly poignant considering the betrayal has occurred from what was once the most prominent Christian company that has ever existed. Walt Disney was a deeply spiritual man who embedded Christian ideals and symbols into almost every project he ever worked on.”

“Snow White PRAYS during his first film, Ave Maria is the finale to FANTASIA, Disneyland was prayed over during its opening ceremonies by several Christian leaders,” he explained.

Dr. Gregory Seltz would also speak to Christian News Journal and called on parents to ditch Disney.

He informed the outlet, “Sadly, Disney has gone full throttle into the parenting (even the preaching) business, telling children what they should and should not believe, shamelessly willing to obscure the basic truths of Christmas in its new, disinformation campaign all in the name of ‘entertainment.’”

“Any Christian parent who allows the glitter and glitz of Disney movies and Disneyland theme parks to take hold of our children’s imagination now delivers one’s children into the hands of people who actively seek to steal our children’s childhoods, and now, even their faith,” he declared.

He concluded, “This is about the hearts and minds of our children, not just a ride on Space Mountain. Parents of all faiths need to find other avenues for entertainment rather than anything Disney.”

RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Claims Company Is “A Force For Inclusion” But Doesn’t Want It Become A “Political Football”

Dr. Seltz is right that it is indeed about the hearts and minds of our children. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek also acknowledged this.

During The Walt Disney Company’s war with the state of Florida back in February, where they advocated against a bill that would prevent the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation to children in kindergarten through third grade, Chapek sent an email to Disney employees stating, “Because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”

He explained, “There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, our company’s stories have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and how we wish it could be, and now more than ever before, represent the incredible diversity of our society.”

“We are telling important stories, raising voices, and I believe, changing hearts and minds,” he added.

Later in the email Chapek also stated, “Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only springs from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to bring forth ideas that reflect their lives and experiences.”

“We must work together to ensure Disney always remains such a place,” he declared.

RELATED: Bob Iger Confirms Disney Will Double Down On Woke Content: “We Can’t Lose That, We Just Can’t”

This cause was also championed by returning CEO Bob Iger when he was asked about the company’s war with the state of Florida and its advocacy seemingly in favoring of grooming minor children.

Iger said, “Well, first of all, our LGBTQ employees are very important to us and we care deeply about them.”

“That is a given,” he declared. “Secondly, this company has been telling stories for a hundred years, and those stories have had a meaningful, positive impact on the world. And one of the reasons that they’ve had a meaningful, positive impact is one of our core values is inclusion, acceptance, and tolerance. And we can’t lose that. We just can’t lose that.”

In response to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, Iger said Disney would still promote “inclusion,” but suggested that the company must strike a “delicate balance” and “listen to [its] audience” and “have respect for the people that [it’s] serving.” This is a retreat. pic.twitter.com/bZBnQdm616 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 29, 2022

What do you make of Dr. Seltz’s call for parents to ditch Disney after the company rejected the divinity of Jesus Christ?

NEXT: An Interview With Christian Toto: How Hollywood Ruined Entertainment With Woke ‘Virtue Bombs’