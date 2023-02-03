‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Actress Daisy Ridley Claims “Rey’s Story Ended In A Wonderful Way”

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Actress Daisy Ridley Claims “Rey’s Story Ended In A Wonderful Way”

Actress Daisy Ridley, who played the Mary Sue character Rey in Disney’s Star Wars trilogy, recently claimed the character’s “story ended in a wonderful way.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley talked about her time with Star Wars and was asked if there were plans to revisit her character.

She said, “Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey’s story ended in a wonderful way with the last film.”

Ridley then completely pivoted the question by putting the focus on how she’s changed as a person, “I feel like quite a different person. We’ve all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening.”

Next, she reiterated she has no idea if there are any plans for Rey moving forward, “So I really don’t know if there are plans. I just don’t know. But ultimately, I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with.”

“So, should that happen again, even once, amazing. Because the dream is to really be around nice people that make you feel good and feel heard while you do good work,” she asserted.

Anyone who watched The Rise of Skywalker knows that Rey’s story did not end in a wonderful way. After getting killed by Darth Sidious, she was subsequently resurrected by Disney’s canon-breaking Force healing from Kylo Ren. The two then kiss. Kylo Ren dies after he transferred his life force into her.

She then reunites with BB-8 and the rest of the Resistance and celebrates the victory with Finn and Poe Dameron. Rey then travels to Tatooine and buries two lightsabers in the sand. She then lights up her own yellow-bladed lightsaber before telling a random woman that her name is Rey Skywalker after she sees the Force Ghosts of Leia and Luke.

However, the film actually made it clear she was not a Skywalker, but was rather the descendant of a clone of Darth Sidious or Sheev Palpatine. Thus Sidious’ stated goal of whiping out the Skywalker lineage actually came to fruition. Not only that, but his own lineage decided to co-opt their name.

It’s ironic that Ridley would describe Rey, who is portrayed as a paragon throughout the film, but ends up being a liar at the end, a wonderful ending.

What do you make of Ridley’s comments?

