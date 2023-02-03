Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson’s Accusation That He Flashed Her On The Set Of ‘Home Improvement’ Over 30 Years Ago

Former Playboy model and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has hit Tim Allen with #MeToo accusation, alleging that the Last Man Standing actor flashed his penis at her on the set of Home Improvement over 30 years ago.

Anderson details the alleged event in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela.

As per a copy obtained by Variety ahead of its release later this month, Anderson claims that on “the first day of filming” for Home Improvement, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” she further accused. “Now we’re even [said Allen]. I laughed uncomfortably.”

In a statement issued to USA Today via his representative Marleah Leslie, Allen denied Anderson’s accusation, simply asserting, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Weighing in on the situation on Instagram, Allen’s Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson, who portrayed his on-screen screen wife on the show, opined, “I don’t know Pam at all. I knew Tim very well. I doubt this story greatly.”

“If it happened, I’d be surprised,” she added. “He was actually kind of modest, only no in control of darker forces when he drank, which he never did at work and became sober many years ago.”

Richardson then turned to address a clip from the set of Home Improvement wherein Allen can be seen lifting a kilt he was wearing and flashing her while the audience laughed – a scene actually featured on the show’s second season gag reel, which can currently be found on the accused actor’s very own YouTube channel – which resurfaced in the wake of Anderson’s allegations.

“People ask me what was under his kilt when he flashed me,” said the actress before disclosing, “he was well dressed under there. I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, but not by a man in boxer shorts.”

Taking things even further, Richardson condemned TMZ for running the story about the kilt flash and making it seem as if Allen had actually shown his genitals to her, stating, “He was wearing boxer shorts and it was in fun!”

“TMZ has been told the truth and still wants [email protected] that clip as though it’s been entirely different,” she criticzed. “My reaction would NOT HAVE BEEN LAUGHTER had it been what is being assumed.”

Following a string of small starring roles early in her career, Anderson entered the national spotlight when she joined the cast of Home Improvement as Lisa the “Tool Girl” beginning with its September 1991 pilot.

Though she only starred in 23 episodes of the ABC sitcom, it paved the way for Anderson to get noticed by the producers of Baywatch, which eventually led her to leave Home Improvement in 1993 after just two seasons in favor of a starring role in the then-upcoming lifeguard action drama series.

Though she would reprise her role as Lisa one last time to join Allen and the other members of the Home Improvement for the show’s final episode in May of 1999, Anderson’s Hollywood career has stagnated ever since.

Conversely, Allen has enjoyed a steady career, over the years starring in such renowned franchises like Toy Story and The Santa Clause. He even recently reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn to co-host the builders competition series Assembly Required.

