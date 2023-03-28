‘Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning’ Unveils New Trailer, Character Designs, And Japanese Release Date

With the story of Digimon Adventure 01′s DigiDestined having finally come to an end, it is finally time for their successors to return to the spotlight (and the big screen) with Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

Making their first appearance since the controversial ending scene of Last Evolution Kizuna, Daisuke (or Davis for those who watched the English dub) and crew returned to action in a new trailer for The Beginning unveiled on March 24th at the Anime Japan 2023 expo.

Set two years after Taichi (Tai) and Yamato (Matt) fought alongside their Digimon partners Agumon and Gabumon to end the world-ending threat posed by Eosmon in the aforementioned Last Evolution Kizuna, the trailer not only highlights the returning DigiDestined, but a;sp provides a further glimpse at a mysterious new character named Rui Owada (CV: Megumi Ogata – Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun), who according to the film’s initial announcement teaser claims to be the world’s very first DigiDestined.

In addition to the trailer, Toei Animation also released character designs for the 20-year-old versions of Daisuke “Davis” Motomiya (CV: Fukujuurou Katayama – Sumimaru in Fushigi Dagashiya: Zenitendou), Ken Ichiojoji (CV: Arthur Lounsbery – Yuudias Velgear in Yu☆Gi☆Oh! Go Rush!!), Miyako “Yolei” Inoui (CV: Ayaka Asai – The Valac Family in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun), Iori “Cody” Hida (CV: Yoshitaka Yamaya – Reed Shax in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun), Takeru “TK” Takashi (CV: Junya Enoki – Naoya Mukai in Kanojo mo Kanojo), and Hikari “Kari” Yagami (CV: Mao Ichimichi – Madoka in Me & Roboco).

Alongside the DigiDestined are their respective Digimon partners Veemon (CV: Junko Noda – Shirou Emiya in Fate/Stay Night franchise), Wormmon (CV: Naozumi Takahashi – Bunta Marui in The Prince of Tennis), Hawkmon (CV: Kouichi Toochika – Yokota in Uzamaki), Armadimon (CV: Megumi Urawa – Zoro Roronoa in One Piece), Patamon (CV: Miwa Matsumoto – Chiharu Mihara in Cardcaptor Sakura), and Gatomon (CV: Yuka Tokumitsu).

The film also received a new teaser visual featuring Daisuke (Davis) and Veemon smiling at each other while Rui, standing alone and clutching a Digivice, and the digital version of Tokyo hover above them.

On the right, a simple sentence reads, “The beginning was just one wish.”

Providing comments to the movie’s official website, director Tomohisa Taguchi gave fans insight into how the production team came up with the story for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

“We started talking about ‘the future of Digimon Adventure,’ and that’s how we began this story,” Taguchi stated. “There are already many stories in Digimon Adventure that lead to a certain predetermined future.”

“Among them, we discussed with the producer and many other staff members what kind of story was necessary for the chosen children,” he continued. “We created a story that only they can save, with the 02 members as the core of the story.”

Taguchi further asserted that The Beginning would feature “a completely different story from Last Evolution Kizuna.”

“A story that can only be told by the members of 02,” he elaborated. “The new character Rui has a very important role in Digimon Adventure.”

Concluding with a message to the fans, the director signed off, “We hope that you will look forward to a great story that will defy your expectations of the lively 02 members and the new addition, Rui.”

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will activate in Japanese theaters on October 27th.

