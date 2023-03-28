John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped in theaters, pulling in a worldwide gross of $138 million dollars in just a few short days. It’s the ultimate wrap up to the Wick saga, a franchise that has single-handedly raised the bar for high octane modern action flicks. Actor Keanu Reeves poured his heart and soul into the character of Wick, alongside a talented cast and crew that brought a new kind of action anti-hero to the world.

The John Wick franchise is best known for showcasing some of the most lethal weapons on the market, wielded by expert assassins who know all the tricks of the trade. For his part, John Wick has personally wielded many of these deadly weapons to great effect in order to rack up a kill count that would even embarrass Rambo. Here’s ten of the coolest and most lethal in the franchise, wielded by the Baba Yaga himself.

HECKLER & KOCH P30L (John Wick)

Heckler & Koch is one of the most longstanding firearms makers in history, and they’ve tackled everything from pistols to submachine guns with their signature stamp. In the first John Wick film, the titular killer wields a P30L fitted with a custom compensator during the shootout at the Red Circle Bathhouse. This particular gun was originally part of Wick’s arsenal, which he buried at his home, only to dig up when he got back into the killing business.

The P30L is a 9x19mm semi-automatic pistol with a 3.9″ inch barrel length, and a 15 round mag capacity. The gun can also fire .40 S&W rounds with a 13 mag, which is commonly used by law enforcement agencies in several different countries, including the FBI. The P30L has been featured in many films, including The Avengers, The Expendables, and The Batman, to name a few.

KEL-TEC KSG (John Wick)

In the first John Wick film, Viggo’s henchmen were seen brandishing the Kel-Tec KSG, which John briefly uses in order to stop him from escaping. It’s one of the coolest shotguns featured in the entire franchise, blending a superior tactical design with portability and small size to create one incredible offensive weapon. It’s a shame the weapon was not featured more prominently.

The Kel-Tec KSG is a 12-gauge shotgun with a traditional pump action mechanism, or an optional foregrip, as seen in the movie. The weapon sports a dual tube magazine design capable of firing several types of shells at different capacities. The model shown in John Wick appears to be the Gen 2 version with EOTech 512 sight. The gun has also been featured in films like Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman, and Zombieland: Double Tap.

TT1 TR-1 Ultralight (John Wick: Chapter 2)

The John Wick franchise has showcased many different types of carbines, but the TT1 TR-1 Ultralight is indeed one of the coolest of the bunch. Wick uses this weapon, which he describes as “robust and precise” during his mission to eliminate Gianna at the behest of her brother Santino. It’s also used by several henchmen throughout the film who carry models of similar design.

The TR-1 is a Tactical Innovations AR-15 carbine that weighs a scant 6.4 lbs., and fires 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition. John Wick’s model comes with a PRI Compensator and a 1-6 Trijicon Accupoint scope. Variations of the TR-1 have been seen in other films like The Fate of the Furious and Line of Duty, as well as TV shows like Hawaii Five-O.

BENELLI M4 SUPER 90 (John Wick: Chapter 2)

Shotguns are all the rage in John Wick films, but few can match the cool factor of the “big, bold” Benelli M4 Super 90. The model featured in John Wick 2 features a TTI upgrade package featuring a custom bolt carrier release, and textured grips for “wet” hands. Wick showcases a super-stylish loading style when giving the shotgun a thorough examination, and uses it to great effect during his assassination mission.

The M4 utilizes a dual gas piston system to allow for semi-automatic firing, which is dubbed ARGO (auto-regulating gas operated) under specifications from the U.S. Marine Corps. Both the American and British militaries utilize the M4 in operations, although a civilian model is available with a 5-round only magazine and a fixed stock. It has been featured in other films such as Terminator Salvation, Zombieland and Machete Kills, as well as TV shows like The Walking Dead and Yellowstone.

THE FRANKENVOLVER (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

John Wick 3 was forced to up the ante after the middle-ground delivery of the second film, and it certainly paid off. The first act of the film showcases John evading certain death at the hands of multiple assassins, and he’s forced to get creative in order to neutralize the threat. He breaks into an antique weapons museum and decides to use whatever is at his disposal, including a Remington 1875 .45 Long Colt revolver. When he’s unable to load a .44-40 cartridge into the gun, he removes a cylinder from a second Remington to begin fashioning a functional weapon.

Wick then grabs a Colt 1851 Navy and a Colt 1860 Army, and removes the barrel and hammer, respectively, fashioning a Frankenvolver with a functional cylinder, just in the nick of time to put a single round into the forehead of a pursuing assassin. It’s one of the coolest moments in any John Wick film, by far. For its part, the standard Remington 1875 is considered a firearms classic, and has been featured in everything from Raiders of the Lost Ark and Unforgiven, to Bone Tomahawk and True Grit.

TTI SIG-SAUER MPX CARBINE (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

Greeting the High Table’s best at the New York Continental required a special kind of weapon, notably a carbine that had enough stopping power and ammo capacity to shred through multiple opponents at once. Enter the TTI SIG-Sauer MPX with a fitted Trijicon sight, a TTI base pad, and an adjustable stock with plenty of ammo to spare.

Wick uses it to incapacitate and take down a few of the heavily armored mercenaries before ditching it for a much more powerful shotgun with armor piercing slugs. Under normal circumstances, it would have been a spectacular crowd killer. The MPX fires 9x19mm ammo through a 10 to 35-round series of magazines, depending on the need.

TTI DRACARYS GEN-12 (John Wick: Chapter 4)

With a name like “Dracarys,” this gun has a lot to live up to. In John Wick 4, the Dracarys is fitted with Dragon’s Breath incendiary rounds comprised largely of magnesium. Wick uses it to light multiple enemies on fire during a spectacular top-down shootout sequence through a large building. It’s one of the key moments in the film, and one of the best in the franchise.

The Dracarys is little more than a modified Genesis Arms Gen-12. However, when loaded with Dragon’s Breath rounds, it turns into a weapon of mass destruction and pyromaniac flair. It should be noted that the explosive flames don’t shoot nearly as far in the film as they do in real life, which can reach well over 100 feet in certain circumstances.

TTI PIT VIPER (John Wick: Chapter 4)

TTI weapons certainly get their fair share of screen time in John Wick movies, but few are as cool as the Pit Viper, introduced in the fourth installment. This 9mm pistol features ambidextrous safeties, a flared magwell, 21-round capacity, and a built-in compensator that eliminates muzzle flip. The Pit Viper’s presence in John Wick 4 is something of an advertisement, as the actual model is scheduled for release later this year.

The real life model can hold 19 rounds, which is two short of the film, but that’s a minor quibble. The sheer craftsmanship of the Pit Viper is something to behold, and complete with all the design details and functionalities of a pistol with some serious pedigree to back itself up.

THOMPSON CENTER ARMS ENCORE (John Wick: Chapter 4)

This handsome-looking pistol takes center stage during the final act of John Wick 4, and is perhaps the most important weapon of the entire franchise. Wick and Caine (Donnie Yen) face off in a duel beginning 30 paces apart, with both sides firing a single round. Without a clear victor, that space is gradually decreased, with both duelists firing rounds until one strikes the fatal blow.

The Thompson Center Arms Encore fire .45-70 Government rounds, while the real McCoy also fires .223 and .308 rounds. The gun originally rose to prominence in the classic Hong Kong action flick Hard Boiled, directed by John Woo. In that film, the villainous Mad Dog wielded a Thompson Center Arms Contender, which he used to great effect.

THE PENCIL (John Wick: Chapter 2)

Yes, it’s a pencil. You write with it. You grew up with it during your formative school years. You’d never think of it as a weapon, but the Baba Yaga sees it entirely differently. John Wick is an assassin known for his mythic kills, and one of the most outrageous and far-fetched was his act of killing three men with nothing but a pencil.

In John Wick 2, the titular assassin proves it’s no tall tale when he uses a pencil to take down two assassins out to collect the bounty on his head. He stabs the first in the throat, then drives a second pencil through the ear of his accomplice, only to finish off the first by stabbing him through the back of the neck. The pencil, in this case, was far mightier than the pistol.

