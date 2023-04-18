Chris Evans Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Return To Captain America Role: “I Would Be Too Worried About Tarnishing It”

Actor Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently explained why he does not want to return to the role any time soon.

While promoting his upcoming film Ghosted, Evans made an appearance on Good Morning America where he was asked if he has plans to pick up Captain America’s shield again.

He went on to explain why he doesn’t see himself returning to the role any time soon.

Evans said, “Oh man, you know, as much as I would love to, I mean that was such a special time in my life. I’m very precious with the character. That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it.”

“To come back it would have to be for the right reasons and the right timing,” he continued. “It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There’s other stories to tell.”

“We ended on such a good note, I would be too worried about tarnishing that,” he concluded.

Back in 2019, Evans gave a similar answer when asked by his Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

When asked if he would return, Evans initially replied, “To Marvel? You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.”

However, when pressed, he elaborated, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey.”

Evans added, “If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

While discussing Captain America’s ending where all his character growth through multiple films is thrown out the window and he chooses to put the entire multiverse at risk by staying in the past and living a life with Peggy Carter, Evans told Johansson, “It’d be a shame to sour that.”

He continued, “I’m very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

Following Avengers: Infinity War, the quality of Marvel Studios created films has also significantly declined. While Avengers: Endgame provided audiences with a thrilling climactic battle against Thanos, it relied on a convoluted time traveling plot and introduced a confusing and contradictory set of rules pertaining to the multiverse, which Marvel Studios seemingly still hasn’t figured out.

Not only have the films’ quality significantly declined, but Marvel Studios expansion into television on Disney+ has been less than lackluster with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law being specifically made to spite Marvel Studios’ original fans.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s head writer Jessica Gao was asked by Variety, “How did it feel to accurately predict what the trolls would be saying?” She responded, ”

Our writers room opened three years ago. The fact that we were able to predict what the reaction was going to be, what a lot of the trolling comments were going to be, really shows how very tired and unoriginal these trolls are.”

“That really tickled me because the little troll that lives inside of me really loves trolling the trolls,” she declared.

As the quality of its films and TV shows has plummeted, Marvel Studios has also embraced radical identity politics and social messaging. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even admitted that in order to push this social messaging, which includes promoting disordered behaviors and other sinful acts, that the company must entertain first, a tacit admission that it’s not doing that anymore.

He told The Movie Business Podcast, “Frank Capra has a quote that our co-president Louis D’Esposito quotes often, which is — basically to distill down to: entertain first. You can have as many beautiful messages, and beautiful life theories, and beautiful thematics that you want to put into the world that all of us do, and all of our filmmakers do, but if you’re not entertaining first it will fall on deaf ears.”

“I think that’s always been the way,” Feige added. “Thankfully, you’re making the kind of movies that you love to see that also goes into entertaining yourself, which is what we also try to do here at Marvel Studios.”

Chris Evans’ Captain America is probably in a much safer place being mothballed than having Marvel Studios bring him back and attempt to desecrate and humiliate him as much as they possibly can.

They’ve already shown a penchant of tossing out his character growth, you know they would like to do much worse.

