Twitch Streamer xQc Condemns Donating To OnlyFans, Says It Is A “Deliberate, Life-Backpedaling, Progress-Hindering, Brain-Rotting” Activity

Twitch Streamer xQc Condemns Donating To OnlyFans, Says It Is A “Deliberate, Life-Backpedaling, Progress-Hindering, Brain-Rotting” Activity

Twitch streamer xQc has condemned donating to OnlyFans as one of the most degenerate things someone can do.

RELATED: Disney+ Greenlights “Coming-Of-Age” Story About A Teenager Who Has A One Night Stand With Satan

The comments came during an April 6th “Just Chatting” stream as he played Minecraft. Though the audio is partly muted due to copyright, it appears (around 5:29:28) Félix Lengyel (xQc) discusses streamers and their fame within a limited space being mistaken by some as far more prevalent in the mainstream — as he addressed one viewer’s comment comparing Twitch streamers and Hollywood actors.

Around 5:34:24, viewer “SudzyTheDemon” donates the message “I could either send this $5 to Corinna Kopf for booba videos or to xqc for a welcome to the jungle… can i get a welcome to the jungle… D Juicer?”

Corinna Kopf is an OnlyFans performer, and has referred to himself as a “juicer” for controversy.

xQc continues to discuss streamers, amid useful and intentionally annoying donation messages, stating that “it’s easy to do things that have no substance.” SudzyTheDemon repeated their donation message again, prompting xQc to eventually say, “Bro, these f—king OnlyFans consumers donating is giving me brain-rot…”

At 05:47:00, xQc states, “Bruh, listen. I’m sorry, I respect all creators, I do, I just think that buying OnlyFans s—t is one of the most degenerational action of mankind. Of mankind! Like actually, like legitimately. It is one of the most deliberate, life-backpedaling, progress-hindering, brain-rotting activity that anybody has ever come up with. On top of that, they f—king pay for it.”

RELATED: Star Wars Theory Reveals Firing Kathleen Kennedy Is At The Top Of His To Do List If He Took Over Lucasfilm

xQc later insisted, “I have never bought a singular dollar of any of this s—t man, across the board,” adding, “Even if you promote it, I don’t give a f—k! Promote it! Why would I care?”

Viewer Phin then confessed, “I subscribe to an OnlyFans creator but only because they pander to a very specific fetish I have which I can’t find anywhere else. People that pay to spark a parasocial relationship with the girls are Pepe [funny, easy to mock] though.” xQc responds with a dismissive “I guess.”

Later, xQc states (05:49:50), “I dunno, it’s just odd. I don’t mean to be a purist-slash-‘utopia Andy,’ but I do genuinely feel like, like legitimately, I can’t help but feel that people are hindering… You are just de-wiring their brains with this s—t.”

“Cuz a lot of people are buying into something, that is like the most — nearly the most — intimate. Right? In it’s nature. In the most distant way possible, it’s two extremes,” xQc clarifies. “And they’re buying into it! How does that make any sense?”

“Trying it with somebody on the computer. Give me something that is less intimate than that. There’s almost nothing. It’s almost as distant as it gets.”

RELATED: ‘Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation’ Pulled From Florida High School Library Over Recollection Of Anne’s Sexual Curiosity, Depictions Of Nude Statues

Cor3God96 retorted with their donation message. “Why do you act like everyone buying onlyfans content is in it for the false sense of a relationship, sometimes I see a super hot chick you can’t find nudes of from google so I just buy it, it’s not that serious.”

xQc defied this line of logic. “So out of all the girls out there — the ones that have free s—t, the porn stars, the hot girls — out of all of them, ‘That one is it!’ No, no, naaah, that’s some sort of delusion, I’m sorry, that’s some delusion or some s—t. You are oblivious to the reason why you are doing it.”

While other donators continued the discussion — including one confessing they had accepted they would never be loved by a woman in real life, and another comparing it to cheating to get the “achievement” of seeing boobs — xQc didn’t respond beyond a grimace and a “you’re far gone bro.” Another user insisted it was merely entertainment. “It’s not, ” xQc simply responded.

HunniBudda managed to bait a response. “You’ve got a great point. Why am I subbing to you Mr. Cow? Surely its because of your great content and superior minecraft speed running skills. Surely its not because of the parasocial gratification subs get feeling like they’re apart of a community.”

“For what you get out of it?” xQc responded as the message was being read out by the text-to-speech program. “Only sub to creators on Twitch for what you get out of it.”

NEXT: Ethan Van Sciver Roasts Writer Tee Franklin and DC For Three-Way Involving Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, And Vixen In Recent Issue Of ‘Legion of Bats!’