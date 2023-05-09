Though she has yet to make public any of the proof which she previously claimed would definitively disprove the domestic violence accusations leveled against her client, Jonathan Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has now claimed that not only does it exist, but that the Marvel star’s continued prosecution in the face of its supposed veracity is nothing more than an example of systemic racism.

Issuing a statement to TheWrap on May 8th following the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star first court date in the case, Chaundry decried, “We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying. Yet this false case continues, the woman’s claimed location shifts, and her story morphs.”

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” she continued. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

The attorney went on to declare, “Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again.”

Taking a sharp left turn with her rhetoric, Chaudry then attempted to favorably raise the specter of racism over the proceedings, asserting that “The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias” before proceeding to level a never-before-heard accusation of police racism against the officers who interacted with Majors on the night of the incident.

“When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger,” she claimed for the first time since the actor was arrested. “None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”

Concluding her statement, Chaudry ultimately argued, “This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs, and his accuser, highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

The man upon who would be Kang was first arrested on March 25th after officers with the New York City Police Department “responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” explained the department in an official statement. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident, The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

After being processed by law enforcement, Majors was released from custody later that same weekend.

Unfortunately for the actor, just two days later, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would officially charge him with “three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree” in relation to the supposed incident.

As noted above, this is not the first time Chaudry has claimed to possess information which would supposedly vindicate Majors.

The day after his arrest, the attorney issued a statement declaring that her client was “completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” said Chaudhry. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the attorney continued. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

However, as inferred by the fact that Majors is still facing these charges, Chaundry’s evidence has seemingly proved to be less substantial than she initially proclaimed.

Though the involved legal parties may be privy to even further evidence and information, the only exonerating proof thus far offered by Chaudry include a trio of texts which supposedly show Majors’ alleged victim admitting that his arrest was the result of a misunderstanding, as well as security footage she claims depicts the supposed victim out clubbing, as if nothing happened, in the hours after the incident.

As of writing, Marvel Studios has yet to comment on Majors’ future as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next ‘big bad’.

