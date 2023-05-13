Elon Musk has announced that he is stepping down as CEO of Twitter and appointing to Linda Yaccarino, an official member of the World Economic Forum (WEF), to oversee the free speech-friendly platform in his stead.

The Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter teased the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk concluded.

The next day, Musk formally announced that the NBC Universal Chairman and WEF Executive Chair had been appointed as Twitter’s new CEO.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” the magnate gushed, explaining that Yaccarino will be overseeing “business operations” while he shifts his focus to “product design & new technology.”

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he added.

As per Yaccarino’s LinkedIn profile, the recently appointed CEO of Twitter has been an active member of the World Economic Forum since 2019.

She is also in charge of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work and the organisation’s Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, as well as “highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative.”

Founded in 1971 by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum is an organisation that has self-appointed itself to support “social innovation around the world” by engaging with the “foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

The WEF’s mission statement declares, “Our activities are shaped by a unique institutional culture founded on the stakeholder theory, which asserts that an organization is accountable to all parts of society.”

It continues, “The institution carefully blends and balances the best of many kinds of organizations, from both the public and private sectors, international organizations and academic institutions.”

Amongst some of the World Economic Forum’s most outrageous goals is a push for veganism as the dietary standard — a seemingly desperate attempt to tackle a “food crisis” by claiming the current food system is to blame for a third of CO2 emissions — and reforming the “under-pricing” of fossil fuels in an attempt to fight “climate change” and create “sustainable economies.”

Arguably the most infamous of the organisation’s plans is its Build Back Better agenda. Otherwise known as the Great Reset, the WEF’s plan is to reinvent capitalism in order to “create more resilient economies” and direct their focus towards social justice — an idea the new Twitter CEO fully endorses.

As brought forward by Twitter user @ImMeme0, “Yaccarino praised Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, her bosses for taking the right steps to ‘fight social justice and equality’. Also, Yaccarino commended her company’s progress of hiring ‘50% of women and 50% people of color.'”

Meet Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter.

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 12, 2023

In the wake of Musk’s announcement, some users of the social media platform were quick to question his decision, with many expressing concern over Yaccarino’s involvement in the WEF.

“Elon, would you please consider doing a Twitter Space with Linda on this?” requested Conservative Momma. “I think a lot of people have questions and hearing directly from her would be beneficial.”

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck was also willing to give Yaccarino the benefit of the doubt, encouraging Twitter users to “give her a chance.”

“She’s followed me @libsoftiktok and @JackPosobiec for years,” noted Starbbuck. “She may be more complex than her bio tells you. I understand being trepidatious about anyone who associated with the WEF but let’s give her a chance.”

“The WEF notoriously attaches themselves to people who don’t know the dark side of the WEF’s vision by dangling the prospect of influencing very powerful people,” he continued. “Elon is very responsive to feedback so if things go the wrong direction I expect he’ll listen to the people of Twitter but I think we owe it to him to give her a chance.”

“There’s obviously something he likes about her. I’ll reserve judgement until she gets to work! I try to be an optimist so I’m hoping that they make Twitter even better together,” Starbuck concluded.

“The #WEF is not our friend, this is a very cocnerning appointment,” asserted Fred Fairbrass from the English music band Right Said Fred.

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis simply tweeted, “You betrayed us with this WEF puppet. It’s unforgivable.”

“New Twitter CEO just dropped,” mocked @upholdreality, sharing a picture of the aforementioned Schwab.

“Seriously?” inquired Dr. Eli David. “Why did you go through the trouble of buying Twitter, just to reinstate a woke CEO?”

“I’ve always gone on facts and have succeeded beyond my wildest dreams based on that,” declared talkshow host Joe Pagliarulo, asking to know more behind the decision to hire Yaccarino. “There are videos and articles about Linda Vaccarino. They clearly show a globalist stance and bias. I’m confused by this move. I want to learn more.. but it’s at the very least confusing.”

Interestingly, in the hours preceding Musk’s announcement of Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO, the Tesla founder teased “economic enema en route,” seemingly unaware of either the reception and the implications his announcement would have for his plans.

