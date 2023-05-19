Rumor: Marvel To Give Answer On Jonathan Majors’ Future As Kang The Conqueror In ‘Loki’ Season 2

As fans and studio scriptwriters wait with baited breath for the Marvel to address Jonathan Majors’ future as Kang the Conqueror following his being charged with numerous counts of assault and harassment, a new rumor suggests that an answer to the actor’s fate will finally be given in Loki’s upcoming second season.

Word of this forthcoming reveal was first made public by film scooper and writer for the pop-culture news outlet Cosmic Circus, Alex Perez.

First broaching the topic on May 17th, Perez first alleged via his personal Twitter account that there had been an “Update on the Majors/Marvel Situation.”

“It appears there’s an order on promotional material/articles from Disney regarding the arrival of #Quantumania on Disney+,” he elaborated. “Under no circumstance is any article allowed to mention Jonathan Majors or his involvement in the film as Kang.”

“In addition,” he added, “new Disney articles that are meant to promote the film reference Majors and his role as Kang the Conqueror as the following: ‘the new threat that frightens everyone’ as opposed to mentioning the actor and even the character by name.”

Met with pushback from fellow Twitter user @MatthewBass_, who noted that “Marvel did mention him though” in their official website’s announcement of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s streaming release – albeit only once and as a member of the ensemble cast – Perez noted, “Marvel may continue to credit him for his appearance in the film, but Disney sites and articles at this time do not mention or bring him up in any shape or form.”

Pressed by another user, @Majidkhalil_, on whether or not this marketing direction could “mean [Majors has been] recast or are they entirely removing the Kang storyline”, Perez asserted, “No, absolutely not.”

“Marvel is far too deep into the Multiverse lore to back out with Kang now,” the scooper explained. “The Multiverse Saga will continue. As for Majors…everyone will have the answer they’re waiting for by the end of Loki S2.”

As seen in the post-credits scene to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, following the introduction of his entire character via the variant known as He Who Remains at the end of Loki‘s first season, Majors is set to portray another version of Kang the Conqueror, the inventor Victor Timely, in its second.

Therein, Timely is seen taking the stage during an early-1900s ‘World’s Fair’-type event in promotion of his latest creation: an ‘old-timey’ version of Kang’s power core seen in Quantumania.

Advertised as his “Astounding Temporal Marvel!”, the device is cryptically introduced by Timely with the declaration, “[time] shapes our lives…but perhaps we can change it.”

The camera then cuts to a terrified Loki, who is heard confirming to Agent Mobius, “That’s him” (a reference to his aforementioned meeting with He Who Remains).

“You made him sound like this terrifying figure,” a baffled Mobius replies.

Still shaking, the God of Mischief solemnly warns in reply, “He is.”

As of writing, Loki season 2 is currently set to sail off into the multiverse on October 6th.

