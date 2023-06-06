Marvel Studios Appears To Change Name Of Upcoming ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Film

Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company appear to have changed the name of their upcoming Captain America film.

The company previously announced the title of the film as Captain America: New World Order during their presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H back in 2022.

A press release noted, “Feige revealed for the first time today a trio of captivating projects debuting in 2024 that garnered a huge response from fans.” One of those films was Captain America: New World Order with a release date of May 3, 2024.

The company doubled down on the title during their presentation at D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California.

A press release from the company detailed, “Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America is a brand-new film heading to theaters in 2024. Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah joined Feige on stage. Together they welcomed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier returning stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley).

The press release continued, “They join new cast members Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), who was on hand at D23 Expo today, as well as Shira Haas (Sabra). Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.”

However, now it appears the title of the film is now Captain America: Brave New World as shown on a number of chairs for actors Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie and shared to Mackie’s Instagram.

Not only is the new title shown on the chairs, but Mackie captioned the photo with the new title as well. He wrote, “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again…Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.”

Marvel Studios has not released a lot of official details about the upcoming film. However, a rumor from Twitter user CanWeGetToast claimed the film will primarily feature a war over a number of parties attempting to claim adamantium.

The user tweeted, “Adamantium is going to first appear in Captain America: New World Order. It’ll show up on Tiamut Island and countries will go to war over it being an open resource on unclaimed land that could be MORE valuable than Vibranium.”

Leaked set photos have also revealed that WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and actress Rosa Salazar will play antagonists. A rumor claimed that Salazar plays one of the founding members of the Serpent Society Rachel Leighton aka Diamondback.

Harrison Ford will also more than likely play an antagonist as he takes over the role of General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross from William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022.

As for the new title, it’s hard to not believe it’s not inspired by Aldous Huxley’s 1932 dystopian novel Brave New World. The official description on Barnes & Noble for the book states, “Aldous Huxley’s profoundly important classic of world literature, Brave New World is a searching vision of an unequal, technologically-advanced future where humans are genetically bred, socially indoctrinated, and pharmaceutically anesthetized to passively uphold an authoritarian ruling order—all at the cost of our freedom, full humanity, and perhaps also our souls.”

It adds, “Huxley was a man of incomparable talents: equally an artist, a spiritual seeker, and one of history’s keenest observers of human nature and civilization. Brave New World, his masterpiece, has enthralled and terrified millions of readers, and retains its urgent relevance to this day as both a warning to be heeded as we head into tomorrow and as a thought-provoking, satisfying work of literature.”

“Written in the shadow of the rise of fascism during the 1930s, Brave New World likewise speaks to a 21st-century world dominated by mass-entertainment, technology, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the arts of persuasion, and the hidden influence of elites,” the description concludes.

What do you make of the change in title from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World?

