‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Producers Phil Lord And Chris Miller Reveal Details Of Their 2015 ‘The Flash’ Treatment

The Flash in its current form took five tireless years to bring to the screen. The world halting for a pandemic had something to do with that but, even before 2020, responsibilities for the film’s creative direction passed through several hands. Among them were Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and Dungeons & Dragons filmmaking duo John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein.

One more pair, with a hit movie currently in theaters, almost got the chance to write and direct the beleaguered production. That team is The LEGO Movie directors and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who wrote a treatment for The Flash in 2015 that came close to moving forward a few years later.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lord and Miller revealed some of what they had in mind. A few of those ideas that made it into the film coming out next week. “It did involve time travel, but it was not a multiversal story,” Miller said of their version. “So I think it is safe to say that this is its own unique thing.”

He continued, “There are definitely some things that were in the trailers that I’ve seen that were similar to things that are in our treatment, but I’m certain that, from what I know now of the story, it seems quite different from what we had.” They likely would’ve tried to fit their story into the Snyderverse but probably left Batman out of it.

Lord would chime in to add they made a big deal out of what Barry Allen ate. “A lot of our treatment was about how much food he had to consume,” he said. This is a gag that came up in Justice League when Barry met Bruce Wayne, and that will sound familiar to fans of the ’90s Flash TV series that starred John Wesley Shipp.

Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson is the only credited screenwriter on the Andy Muschietti effort despite all the people that have been involved. We can add yet another in Aquaman scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who ComicBookMovie reports may have drafted a screenplay for a sequel. Its chances, of course, hinge on The Flash at hand doing well.

