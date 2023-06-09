James Wan Discusses How Deeply The Reset of The DC Universe Affected ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: “I’ve Had to Make Adjustments All Along The Way”

James Wan Discusses How Deeply The Reset of The DC Universe Affected ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: “I’ve Had to Make Adjustments All Along The Way”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally coming out at the end of this year, but though the oceans have been rough for its journey, the movie isn’t quite as lost at sea as it may seem. That said, the director James Wan is confirming how careful he had to be all this time to craft his sequel amid choppy DC waters.

RELATED: ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Directors Reveal Sequel’s Story Is “A Commentary On The Fans Who Don’t See Miles” As Spider-Man

Wan reveals to The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “had to make adjustments” constantly, saying, “I’ve had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what was going on. Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world.”

He continued, “We’re going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what’s happening with the other movies and characters, so we’re stand-alone in that respect. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what’s been happening.”

RELATED: “Update” Gives “Accurate Details” Of Alleged ‘The Flash’ Ending With George Clooney And Post-credit Scene With Aquaman

The first Aquaman stood on its own for the most part. Arthur (Jason Momoa) was able to prevent a full-scale invasion of the surface world by Orm without the help of any Justice League members and assume the throne of Atlantis. His film also made a cool $1 billion plus, which helped establish the character as one of DC’s elites in the public consciousness.

Sadly, the same odds might not be in the sequel’s favor. Having undergone numerous reshoots that add and then scrub characters such as Batman (both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck), Lost Kingdom is viewed as a mess, especially after the “disastrous” test screenings. Many who have seen it aren’t happy with the film, and let’s not forget the crowd that can’t stand Amber Heard.

Disregarding her reputation as anathema, Warner Bros. opted to keep her in the picture while they fired her ex, Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Moreover, Heard may have extra screen time contrary to her testimony on the stand during the defamation trial.

The fact she still had a job and was perhaps rewarded could be what sinks Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

NEXT: Black Manta Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Starring In ‘Aquaman’ Movies Is “Clown Work”