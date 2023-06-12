As The CW Dumps the ‘Arrowverse,’ Network To Syndicate Series About Jesus Christ’s Life In ‘The Chosen’

As The CW Dumps the ‘Arrowverse,’ Network To Syndicate Series About Jesus Christ’s Life In ‘The Chosen’

The CW is abandoning the Arrowverse and making a commitment to pick up the first three seasons of Angel Studio and Lionsgate’s religious drama The Chosen.

Created, directed, and produced by What If‘s Dallas Jenkins The Chosen is expected to be a seven season series that “shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.”

The third season released on Angel Studios’ streaming service, Angel App, back on December 11, 2022 after it had a limited run in theaters. The fourth season is currently in production.

According to Deadline, since it’s humble origins as a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app, “The Chosen has become a global success with over 110 million viewers in 175 countries.” Lionsgate plans to make the Christian series available in “over 600 languages.”

The CW‘s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz, Creator Dallas Jenkins, and Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer released statements to Deadline commenting on the historically significant religious collaboration.

“The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way.” Brad Schwartz told Deadline.

“The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us.” Creator Dallas Jenkins stated. “Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects The Chosen, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”

“As part of our global representation of this coveted property, we are pleased that The CW will become another great partner for The Chosen.” Jim Parker continued. “This groundbreaking series already has a massive global following, and The CW platform will provide the perfect opportunity for the show to reach existing fans and inspire new ones.”

The Chosen premieres on July 16th and will continue its run on the CW until the Season 3 finale airing on Christmas Eve. Episodes are available on Peacock, Netflix, Roku and BYUtv. As of this writing the fourth season is in production.

