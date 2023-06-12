‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Tenoch Huerta Responds After Being Publicly Accused Of Sexual Assault: “I Need To Contest Claims That Are Both False And Offensive”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has officially responded to Mexican musician María Elena Ríos’ recent claim that he sexually assaulted her, profusely denying that there is any truth to her words.

A skilled saxophonist and prominent feminist activist – after surviving an acid attack carried out against on behalf of her then-boyfriend Juan Vera Carrizal, she would go on to help create what would eventually become the ‘Malena Law‘, a recently-passed piece of legislation which reclassifies such attacks from general ‘injury’ attempts to outright ‘femicide’ and imposes harsher penalties on their perpetrators – Ríos first leveled her accusation against Huerta on June 11th.

Taking to her personal Twitter account, the musician declared (translated via DeepL) “it’s very hard to talk about the emotional and physical abuse of a sexual predator that is loved across the world for playing a character in a film like @TenochHuerta.”

“Charming in appearance, the grand characteristic of a narcissist + a good amount of victimization,” she added.

“‘And why didn’t you report it’?” she continued, addressing potential critics. “They say that those who live in a ‘macho’ country, where justice is unreachable, where they almost kill you and still don’t believe you and justice never comes.”

“And no, I don’t want to be famous,” Ríos concluded. “And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.” (Ríos did not provide any details regarding the specific acts allegedly inflicted upon her by Huerta.)

Responding to her vague accusations in a public statement issued to the media the very next day, The Prince Namor actor pushed back, “A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire – and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” he went on to explain. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship.”

Huerta then recalled, “After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” the Narcos: Mexico star revealed. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.

Drawing his statement to a close, Huerta confidently asserted, “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

As of writing, neither Marvel nor Disney have offered public comment on the accusations against Huerta.

