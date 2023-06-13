After Announcing Mass Effect Female Shepard’s Death Statue BioWare Explains Why They Are Canceling Sales And Offering Refunds

After Announcing Mass Effect Female Shepard’s Death Statue BioWare Explains Why They Are Canceling Sales And Offering Refunds

BioWare announced a new limited edition Mass Effect Shepard’s Death Statue earlier today, but have already announced plans to cancel sales and offer refunds to anyone who might have pre-ordered it.

As reported by PC Gamer, this new Mass Effect Shepard’s Death Statue was originally supposed to be a limited edition statue with a 2,000 unit run worldwide. Each statue was priced at $135. BioWare originally described it as a statue that honored “Shepard’s sacrifice.”

Specifically they noted, “The Mass Effect Shepard’s Death Statue depicts Mass Effect 2’s dramatic opening scene: Commander Shepard expelled from a crumbling Normandy and hurtling through space to her untimely demise.”

RELATED: BioWare To Edit ‘Sexualized’ Cutscenes In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

However, the company has now pulled the statues from sale and are offering anyone who might have pre-ordered the statue a refund.

The official BioWare Gear Store Twitter explained the decision to stop sales, “Earlier today, we announced the sale of our latest Mass Effect Shepard statue. This statue was intended to be part of a series, commemorating some of the key and most emotional moments in the series.”

“The way we announced it did not convey that properly, nor does it give the moment in the series the credit it deserves. As a result, we’ll be pausing sales on the statue until we can share the larger plan with you,” they added.

In a follow-up tweet, the company noted, “If you were able to secure a pre order for this, we will unfortunately need to cancel this until the proper launch.”

They added, “The store will automatically refund your card, and should you need extra customer support, please contact us here: biowarestore-ycampdba71o.gorgias.help/en-US”

RELATED: Mass Effect 2 Cinematic Designer Apologizes For Framing Of Final Samara Romance Scene: “I Look At It Now And It Feels Predatory, Icky”

While BioWare Gear Store implies that they plan to offer the statue for sale again, they do not provide any kind of timeline on when they will do so.

Also it seems odd that they would refund individuals who pre-ordered the statue if they were actually planning to sell it in the future. Why wouldn’t they allow people to maintain their pre-orders?

What do you make of BioWare announcing the sale of this new Mass Effect Commander Shepard Death Statue and then almost immediately canceling sales and offer refunds for those who pre-ordered it?

NEXT: BioWare Reportedly Losing ‘Star Wars: The Old Republic,’ Former Developer Says It’s Good For The Game, Bad For BioWare