Amy Schumer Explains She Dropped Out Of Original Barbie Movie Because It Was Not Feminist And Cool Enough

Amy Schumer recently shared she dropped out of the original Barbie movie she was supposed to star in because it was not feminist and cool enough.

Schumer originally told Variety that she dropped out of the film due to a scheduling conflict back in 2017. She said, “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts.”

“The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen,” she added.

A Sony spokesman also informed the outlet, “We respect and support Amy’s decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

As described by Variety’s Justin Kroll back in 2017, the film was said to depict Barbie getting “kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.”

That Barbie film never came to fruition. However, a similar one will be released later this summer from director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken leave Barbieland because Barbie is malfunctioning. The malfunctions include thinking about death, falling out of the sky, and having flat feet.

Barbie then appears to talk to some kind of witch-like character who gives her the choice to stay in Barbieland or travel to the real world. Barbie immediately chooses to stay in Barbieland, but is somehow convinced to go to the real world where she gets arrested and has a run in with executives as Mattel.

Schumer recently appeared on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked to name a specific reason she dropped out of the film and if she will see the new film.

Schumer answered, “I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said, but it really was just creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s like very feminist and cool. So I will be seeing that movie.”

Cohen then pressed, “Was it that it didn’t feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it?” Schumer replied, “Yeah. Yeah.”

