Two years after publicly claiming to be non-binary, former Disney star, multiple award winning pop artist and activist Demi Lovato announced she ditched the use of they/them pronouns to refer to herself.

In a new interview with GQ Hype Spain, the Princess Protection Program actress revealed her reason for the sudden identity and pronoun change was because she was sick and tired of educating people on why she claimed to be non binary person and used they/them pronouns.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns,” the “Sorry Not Sorry“ singer told GQ Hype Spain. “It was absolutely exhausting. I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

The Dancing with the Devil singer also expressed her frustration with the lack of open discussions over gender neutral spaces such as sex-assigned bathrooms.

“I face this every day,” she stated. “For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.”

Lovato theorized this could be due to being “conditioned” to select “woman” on government documents because there are no other options available.

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender.” She acknowledged,” You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

Lovato recently revealed she’s suffered from depression and addiction, and is currently dealing with anxiety. She even noted, “There have been times where I have dealt with depression where I have had suicidal ideations. And it’s something that I’ve struggled with since I was very young. And it’s something that I can still struggle with if I don’t stay on top of it.”

She also revealed at 18 years-old that she sought treatment for an eating disorder, self-harm, and emotional issues.

Interestingly, she also revealed that she needed to limit her social media usage, “I got to a point where I realized I can’t read anything because if I read positive comments it feeds my ego, and if I read negative comments it damages my ego. And ultimately I don’t want to navigate out of ego at all.”

Demi currently lists both they/them and “she/her” pronouns on her Instagram profile.

