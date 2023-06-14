Two years after publicly claiming to be non-binary, former Disney star, multiple award winning pop artist and activist Demi Lovato announced she ditched the use of they/them pronouns to refer to herself.

Demi Lovato in Unidentified with Demi Lovato, Peacock

In a new interview with GQ Hype Spain, the Princess Protection Program actress revealed her reason for the sudden identity and pronoun change was because she was sick and tired of educating people on why she claimed to be non binary person and used they/them pronouns.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns,” the “Sorry Not Sorry singer told GQ Hype Spain. “It was absolutely exhausting.  I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

Demi Lovato during an interview in February 2020. Photo Credit: Ashley Graham, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The Dancing with the Devil singer also expressed her frustration with the lack of open discussions over gender neutral spaces such as sex-assigned bathrooms.

“I face this every day,” she stated. “For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.”

Demi Lovato via Demi Lovato YouTube

Lovato theorized this could be due to being  “conditioned” to select “woman” on government documents because there are no other options available.

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender.” She acknowledged,” You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I think this has to change.  Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

Singer Demi Lovato speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 25, 2016. Photo Credit: Ali Shaker/VOA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Lovato recently revealed she’s suffered from depression and addiction, and is currently dealing with anxiety. She even noted, “There have been times where I have dealt with depression where I have had suicidal ideations. And it’s something that I’ve struggled with since I was very young. And it’s something that I can still struggle with if I don’t stay on top of it.”

She also revealed at 18 years-old that she sought treatment for an eating disorder, self-harm, and emotional issues.

Interestingly, she also revealed that she needed to limit her social media usage, “I got to a point where I realized I can’t read anything because if I read positive comments it feeds my ego, and if I read negative comments it damages my ego. And ultimately I don’t want to navigate out of ego at all.”

Demi currently lists both they/them and “she/her” pronouns on her Instagram profile.

Demi Lovato via TODAY YouTube

What do you make of the fact that she’s dropping they/them pronouns?

