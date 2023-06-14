‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Features Wild Car Chase Through Rome, Includes Major Twist With Tom Cruise Handcuffed To Haley Atwell

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Features Wild Car Chase Through Rome, Includes Major Twist With Tom Cruise Handcuffed To Haley Atwell

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One shows off one a wild car chase scene through the streets of Rome with the unique twist that Tom Cruise has to drive one-handed because he’s handcuffed to Haley Atwell.

The film’s director Christopher McQuarrie notes the intention of going to Rome for the car chase scene was to make “something with a lot more ambition and unpredictably that we haven’t had in previous chases.”

He went on to detail, “Everything we shot is completely practical.”

McQuarrie also noted they used the city’s character and design to influence the chase scene, “We let the city tell us the kind of chase it’s going to be. Traffic in the city is notorious and the cobblestone streets make all of the driving unpredictable.”

He then revealed the chase’s big twist, “The best part is Tom and Haley are handcuffed together.”

The film’s Second Unit Director and Stunt Coordinator Wade Eastwood then detailed that Cruise and Haley being handcuffed forced Cruise to drive the car with just one hand, “Tom had to drive one-handed the car, no cheating it, for real.”

Atwell commented on Cruise’s driving, “Tom driving and drifting one-handed through the streets of Rome, that was a day that I will never forget.”

McQuarrie went on explain why this stunt was so difficult, “Trying to do drifts, every time you think you are going in one direction, the cobble stones on the streets say, ‘No, you’re not. You’re going this way.”

The chase eventually sees Hunt and Atwell’s character ditch their BMW for a custom-built Fiat 500 with McQuarrie noting they made it faster.

Eastwood noted, “You could barely control the car. It was treacherous.”

McQuarrie added, “I don’t think we could have made a sequence that was more difficult to shoot that if I had gone out of my way to do it. It has really amazing results.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most,” the film’s synopsis states.

The movie stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

It is directed by Christopher McQuarrie based off a script written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen.

The movie arrives in theaters on July 12, 2023.

What do you make of this car chase scene through the streets of Rome for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

