Actor Jim Caviezel, who stars as Tim Ballard in the upcoming Sound of Freedom film from Angel Studios, detailed that the film features an Epstein Island allegory.

In a recent interview with Drew Mariana the host The Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio Caviezel said, “Look at the world narrative right now. What do you know? What do you know about Epstein Island?”

He continued, “I took this movie, we showed 1500 people in Las Vegas. There’s a part in the movie where we go to an island and take down a massive operation that occurs on an island. Epstein Island is not the only sex island out there.”

“A particular part in the movie they were talking. And after the end of the whole five showings I asked them all what was that particular part. And they all started saying Epstein Island. The public is very, very aware of the why. Who went to that island? Why did they go there? And so this film opens up a conversation that they do not want to have. That is the bottom line to this.

“Because I saw these people walking out of the screenings; they were balling,” he relayed. “And so here we are in this conversation. And the world is about ready to find out. In truth, when the public wakes up to this whole thing and sees films like this and this film particular people won’t be able to walk down the street ever again.”

“850,000. 850,000 that was the testimony that Ms. Rodas gave on April 26th,” Caviezel said. “850,000 children. That’s shameful. How does the three letter agencies not know about this? Well, yeah, you see, can’t do that. And that’s why this film has that power to bring the whistleblowers forward to say, ‘Enough. I’m not afraid anymore.'”

Tara Lee Rodas, who volunteered for Operation Artemis, testified on April 26th this year, “My goal is to inspire action to safeguard the lives of migrant including the staggering 85,000 that are missing. Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughter houses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smuggles and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report they’re being abused, neglected, and trafficked. And we don’t know if they are going to get the help they need.”

She continued, “For nearly a decade accompanied have been suffering in the shadows and I have to confess I knew nothing about their suffering until 2021 when I volunteered to help the Biden administration with the crisis at the southern border. As part of Operation Artemis I was deployed to the Pomona Fairplex emergency intake site in California to help HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement reunite children with sponsors in the United States.”

“I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes,” Rodas testified. “Instead I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with recruiting in home country, smuggling to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR delivers a child to a sponsor. Some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income. This is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.”

She then asserted, “Now, whether it’s intentional or not, it could be argued that the United States government has become the middleman in a large scale multi-billion dollar operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children.”

Rodas would go on to reveal that she saw “vulnerable, indigenous children from Guatemala who speak Mayan dialects and cannot speak Spanish. That means they cannot ask for help in English. They cannot ask for help in Spanish. They become captives of their sponsors.”

“I have sat with case managers to tell me the horror of what has happened to children as they make the journey to this country,” she continued. “I saw apartment buildings where 20, 30, and 40 unaccompanied minors have been released. I saw sponsors trying to simultaneously sponsor children from multiple ORR sites at one time. I saw sponsors using multiple addresses to obtain sponsorships of children, and I saw numerous cases of children in debt bondage, and the child knew they had to stay with the sponsor until the debt was paid.”

The official description for Sound of Freedom states, “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

The film stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp plays “Batman”—Ballard’s right-hand man.