Sound of Freedom actor Jim Caviezel recently remarked that he believes LGBTQ+ activists adopted the rainbow symbol because “children like to draw rainbows.”

In an interview with Timmerie Geagea on Relevant Radio promoting the upcoming film that puts the focus on child trafficking, Caviezel was asked, “Talk to me a little bit more about standing bold in the face of the darkness that’s occurring right now. I think there’s a lot of focus on the darkness. You know we had everything that happened at Dodgers Stadium recently. You have a lot with this transgender craze. There’s so many directions that I think people are being pulled with the overturning of Roe v. Wade that I feel some people may feel a little bit of an implosion when they hear this if they are not familiar with what’s occurring with regards to sex trafficking. … What more do people need to know so that they are not afraid to talk about this or to listen, that they are not going close their ears to how dark it is right now in regards to sex trafficking?”

Caviezel responded, “That’s a big topic that you said right there. This head has many, many tentacles, many, many arms like an octopus. The big thing right now, the LGBTQ, all of that, when you are talking about grooming our children and the T part is connected to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, what monastery did you go to? Are you really nuns? Where are the reporters asking these people these questions?

He continued, “You just used a Crucifix as a strip pole of Jesus. That’s so blasphemous. Would you do that with a Jewish Rabbi coming down a Menorah?”

“And then you use the rainbow and how are you going to use CRT, your critical race theory and programming our children in Kindergarten? Why is it a rainbow? Well maybe it’s because children like — I mean this is what I suspect children like to draw rainbows. Is that going to be he’s like one of us? This is crazy.”

“I go to Disneyland and I see rainbow flags,” Caviezel went on. “I have friends that are gay and this is not what they are pushing at all. But why can’t I have a Catholic cross, Crucifix on Mickey’s ears like you got the rainbow? Why is that now right there in the center of the United States flag? This is a whole different agenda here.

“And you going to do that to Americans with Target or Bud Light, my friends and I call it Buddy Light. I won’t even drink that. I’ll drink my own urine before I drink that. No way,” he declared.

“You are pushing on our culture and then saying it’s okay to fondle children or make it okay making laws to make pedophilia okay. No way. I’ll give my life,” Caviezel proclaimed. “I don’t care about my career when it comes to that. I’ll give my life for my children. There’s just no way.”

He then questioned, “But are we going to handle our children off? It seems like that we are okay handling off our republic? And we don’t have a country. So this Tim Ballard, he’s risking his life to go down there to stop what these guys are starting to put on us.”

“It’s really interesting how 85,000 children according to the testimony from Ms. Rodas that said 85,000 children and I suspect a lot more than that because the numbers I’m getting are way, way more than that. But she gave sworn testimony and she has sworn evidence. And notice the fact checkers didn’t come forward on that,” he said.

Caviezel then questioned, “Where did they go? Where did they go? And you know the numbers that I’m talking to Tim Ballard on, I mean we’re just giving you the beginning of this. I think it’s more like 8 times bigger than that, maybe 9 times bigger than that because it’s really six million children because you are also talking about organ harvesting. But once I go into that it confuses the film and everybody goes, ‘Oh I don’t want to see the movie.'”

Caviezel is referring to Tara Lee Rodas, a volunteer for Operation Artermis, who testified in front of Congress back on April 26th. She said, “My goal is to inspire action to safeguard the lives of migrant children including the staggering 85,000 that are missing. Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughter houses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smuggles and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report they’re being abused, neglected, and trafficked. And we don’t know if they are going to get the help they need.”

She added, “I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with recruiting in home country, smuggling to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR delivers a child to a sponsor. Some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income. This is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.”

“Now, whether it’s intentional or not, it could be argued that the United States government has become the middleman in a large scale multi-billion dollar operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children,” Rodas testified.

The official description for Sound of Freedom states, “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

The film stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp plays “Batman”—Ballard’s right-hand man.

The film arrives in theaters on July 4, 2023.

