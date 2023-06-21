Emily Blunt Gives An Update ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel: “We Have To Create Something As Ambitious As The First One”

Actress Emily Blunt recently provided an update on possible sequel to Edge of Tomorrow noting that the sequel will have to be as ambitious as the first one.

For those unfamiliar with Edge of Tomorrow, it was a 2014 live-action film starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton directed by Doug Liman based off a screenplay by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie. The film was an adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s 2004 light novel All You Need Is Kill.

The film saw Tom Cruise’s Major William “Bill” Cage forced onto the frontlines of a war between an alien force and humanity. As Earth’s forces launch an invasion of France, Cage and his J-Squad team are ambushed by the alien forces and make short work of them. However, during the battle Cage ends up killing one of the aliens known as a Mimic and being doused in its blood. However, he also is killed in the explosion.

Fortunately, for him, the blood of the Mimic allows him to inherit the alien’s powers to relive the previous day. Cage sets out to find a way to destroy the alien force and unites with Blunt’s Sergeant Rita Vrataski, who had previously inherited a Mimic’s power during the battle of Verdun.

Speaking with Deadline about her Prime Video series The English, Blunt was asked about a possible sequel to the film. She answered, “Well, I would love to do another one. I don’t know when and I don’t know how, but I would love it. I don’t know if my back could take it.”

Blunt would add, “I loved the experience so much, and I would love to work with Doug [Liman] again. It’s like we have to create something as ambitious as the first one. How much more mileage can we get out of a repeating day? What’s the new construct?”

Back in 2019, it appeared a sequel to the film had been greenlit. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. reported, ” Warner Bros is developing a sequel to the crowd pleasing summer 2014 hit Edge Of Tomorrow. Matthew Robinson (The Invention Of Lying) pitched a take and has been brought on to write the sequel. The intention is to bring back director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, who played warriors fighting vicious alien invaders in Europe.”

However, in 2021, Blunt threw some cold water on the idea of a sequel happening, claiming it was just going to be too expensive to make and hard to align everyone’s busy schedules.

She said, “We wanted to. Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. Honestly. I don’t know how we are going to do it.

She added, “And I think it’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it. But I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry…Honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next roadmap for the kinds of films that people want to make.”

Back in February 2022, it was seemingly revealed that an Edge of Tomorrow TV series was in production at HBO Max amid a lawsuit between Village Roadshow and Warner Bros.

The lawsuit noted, “More recently, WB made the decision to go forward with a television series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow film. But it insisted that Village Roadshow relinquish its co-finance and co-ownership rights voluntarily. When Village Roadshow refused, WB said the quiet part out loud: it will not allow Village Roadshow to benefit from any of its Derivative Rights going forward, despite the over $4.5 billion it has paid WB to make and distribute 91 films. In other words, if Village Roadshow won’t give up its rights, WB will make sure they are worth noting.”

It’s unclear what the status of the Edge of Tomorrow franchise is, but it appears Blunt is on board for the sequel if they ever do get it off the ground.

