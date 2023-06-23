Star Wars Continues To Promote Vile, Destructive Gender Ideology, Reportedly Casts Man Pretending To Be A Woman In ‘The Acolyte’

Star Wars Continues To Promote Vile, Destructive Gender Ideology, Reportedly Casts Man Pretending To Be A Woman In ‘The Acolyte’

Lucasfilm and Star Wars continue to promote vile gender ideology that aims to confuse and corrupt children while also physically and mentally destroying people by casting Oliver Thorn in the upcoming The Acolyte series.

A new report from The Direct claims that Thorn, who pretends to be a woman named Abigail, will appear in The Acolyte as a character named Ensign Eurus.

The report notes, “According to [his] agency United Agents, British [actor Oliver] Thorn is due to play Ensign Eurus in The Acolyte, making [his] Star Wars’ first-ever transgender actor in a non-minor role.”

RELATED: Star Wars Hits Grand Slam Of Woke Identity Politics, Casts Black, Lesbian, And Non-Binary Intersectional Feminist Amandla Stenberg As The Acolyte Series Lead

The Acolyte previously cast self-described “non-binary” actress Amandla Stenberg as one of the main Jedi characters in the show.

The official Star Wars account announced back in July 2022, “Join us in welcoming Amandla Stenberg to the Star Wars galaxy. #TheAcolyte.”

The official tweet redirected followers to Stenberg’s Instagram account where she posted, “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away… I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you.”

RELATED: Star Wars Declared “Worse And Woker Than Ever” After Confirmation Of Intimacy Coordinator Hired For ‘The Acolyte’

The casting of these individuals shows that not only is Star Wars fine with allowing these actors to be duped by this vile ideology, but they are actively encouraging it through their promotion.

This is truly heinous given this vile ideology “rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person’s self-defined identity-an approach called ‘gender affirmation.'”

Furthermore, “there is ample evidence that ‘gender affirmation’ not only does not resolve a person’s struggles but also can in fact exacerbate them. The acceptance and/or approval of a person’s claimed transgender identity is particularly dangerous in the case of children, whose psychological development is both delicate and incomplete. First and foremost, a child needs to know the truth: He or she has been created male or female, forever. Affirming a child’s distorted self-perception or supporting a child’s desire to ‘be’ someone other than the person (male or female) God created, gravely misleads and confuses the child about ‘who’ he or she is.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge also writes, “In addition, ‘gender-affirming’ medical or surgical interventions cause significant, even irreparable, bodily harm to children and adolescents. These include the use of puberty blockers (in effect, chemical castration) to arrest the natural psychological and physical development of a healthy child, cross-sex hormones to induce the development of opposite-sex, secondary sex characteristics, and surgery to remove an adolescent’s healthy breasts, organs, and/or genitals.

He adds, “These kinds of interventions involve serious mutilations of the human body, and are morally unacceptable.”

“Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to claims that ‘gender transition’ will resolve their difficulties,” Bishop Burbidge explains. “Long-term studies show ‘higher rates of mortality, suicidal behavior and psychiatric morbidity in gender-transitioned individuals compared to the general population.'”

RELATED: Star Wars Promotes New The High Republic Cover Featuring “Trans Non-Binary” Jedi Twins In Support of International Transgender Day of Visibility

Not only is Lucasfilm and Star Wars promoting this vile ideology through the casting of these individuals, but they have been doing it in their comics.

Back in 2021 the company announced that a pair of Jedi twins they created for their Star Wars: The High Republic publishing initiative were “trans non-binary.”

They posted to Facebook, “In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far away. #TDOV”

What do you make of Lucasfilm and Star Wars continuing to promote this vile ideology in The Acolyte?

NEXT: ‘The Acolyte’ Actor Charlie Barnett Says “The Best Parts About Star Wars Is There Is No Good Or Evil, Depends On What Side You’re Standing On”