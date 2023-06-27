Marvel Studios and Disney+ released their first official synopsis for the upcoming second season of Loki.

According to a press release, “Loki Season 2 pics up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.”

It adds, “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Numerous rumors have surfaced around the upcoming series. One of them includes the upcoming Deadpool film will spin out of the show.

Scooper Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic show claimed, “The rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, with Deadpool 3 I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

When asked if Loki would be in the film, Sneider responded, “Don’t know if Loki is in Deadpool 3, but I’ve heard that Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be in Deadpool 3.”

He then posited, “And if you think about it, Owen Wilson and [Deadpool 3 director] Shawn Levy go back a ways, right? They did the Night in the Museum movies together. It wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius.”

Another rumor surrounding the show indicates that the series will provide the answer as to Jonathan Majors’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Film scooper and Cosmic Circus writer Alex Perez responded to a user questioning if the series would recast Majors or remove the Kang storyline writing, “No, absolutely not. Marvel is far too deep into the Multiverse lore to back out with Kang now.”

He added, “he Multiverse Saga will continue. As for Majors…everyone will have the answer they’re waiting for by the end of Loki S2.”

The second season sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as Loki, Sofia Di Martino also returns as the Loki variant Sylvie. Also returning are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Eugene Cordero as Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

They are joined by newcomers Liz Carr, Kate Dickie, Rafael Casal, and Ke Huy Quan.

The second season is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuv, and Kasra Farhani. The series’ Head Writer is Eric Martin.

The first episode is expected to air on October 6, 2023.

