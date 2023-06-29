‘Spy x Family CODE: White’ Theatrical Film Drops First Trailer And Official Synopsis

With only six months left to its Japanese theatrical release, Shueisha and Wit Studio are declassifying more information regarding the Forger family’s highly anticipated cinematic mission, Spy x Family: Code White.

Since it’s initial announcement at Jump Fest 2023, both companies have kept relatively radio silent on the film’s production.

However, on June 26th, fans were excited to find that Spy x Family: Code White had finally let slip its official synopsis, second key visual, and official trailer.

Per the Spy x Family official website (translated via Deep L), the Tatsuya Endo-written original story of CODE White will see series protagonist and top Western Intelligence Service’s East Division (WISE) operative Loid Forger (CV: Takuya Eguchi, Shuuji Hanma in Tokyo Revengers) being removed from a mission, Operation Strix, in favor of a fellow agent who he believes to be “an incompetent man”.

Left out to dry by WISE, Loid soon learns that the Eden Academy school his adoptive daughter Anya’s (CV: Atsumi Tanezaki, Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus’ Bride) attends will be holding an open cooking competition for its students.

Hoping to use the opportunity to prove to his employers that he’s the right agent for Operation Strix, Loid encourages Anya to enter the with the ‘mele mele’, the favorite pastry of Eden Academy headmaster and contest judge Benedict Goodfellow.

In the hopes of truly bringing the melemele’s authentic flavors to life, Loid decides to take Anya and his ‘wife’, Yor (CV: Saori Hayami, Shinobou Kochou in Demon Slayer) to the pastry’s birthplace in the Frigis region.

However, the trip sets off on the wrong foot when Yor overhears a conversation between Loid and an unknown woman, the contents of which prompts her to feel insecure about her fake ‘cover’ marriage to the WISE agent.

Things only get bumpier from there when, while heading towards Frigis by train, Anya discovers a trunk onboard containing a single chocolate. Startled by her discovery by its owner, Anya accidentally swallows the chocolate – only to subsequently learn that the fate of the world could rest on that very treat.

It is this very discovery by the young esper that serves as the focal center of the film’s new key visual, which features the Yor family surrounded by their various accoutrements for the trip to Frigis.

As previously revealed, the key visual also reminds audiences that the film’s official ‘mission start’ date is currently set for December 22nd, 2023.

As of writing, there have been no confirmed plans to bring Spy x Family CODE: White to international theaters.

