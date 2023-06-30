New Rumor Claims Over 1500 Theaters Will Drop Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Film This Weekend

The box office results are going to get worse for The Flash if the latest rumor is to be believed. One scooper claims over 1,500 theaters will drop the film for this upcoming weekend.

The Flash is already struggling mightily at the box office only having an opening weekend of $55 million. Things got even worse in its second weekend when it saw a 72% decline in box office grosses to $15.1 million.

However, the steep decline in overall grosses might not have been the worst news for the film. The film’s average gross per theater declined from $13,000 in its opening weekend to $3,558 in its second weekend. That was a 72.6% decline!

Even more interesting is that the film actually added 22 theaters from its opening weekend to its second weekend.

Given the film’s poor showing at the box office so far, box office analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film would lose around $150 million for Warner Bros. Pictures.

He also notes, “The numbers that I use are conservative. It means the numbers that I’m using are very, very conservative.”

Now a new rumor claims The Flash will get yanked from over 1500 theaters this weekend.

Scooper TheDiscFather on Twitter claims, “The Flash is being removed from 1,500+ theaters tomorrow.”

The-Numbers would also report the film would lose 1,538 theaters in its box office preview for the weekend that also noted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would open to an astounding 4,600 theaters.

It is not unheard of for a film that is performing badly in its first and second weekends to get yanked from theaters in its third weekend. However, 1500 is an exorbitantly high number albeit it is not unheard of.

According to The-Numbers, Moonfall lost nearly 1,500 theaters in its third weekend when it saws its theater count drop from 3,446 to 1968. That’s 1,478 theaters.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins lost 1460 theaters in its third weekend. Similar to The Flash, the film marginally added theaters in its second weekend when its theater count increased from 3,521 to 3,540. However, in its third weekend that count dropped to 2,080. That’s a decline of 1,460 theaters.

Amsterdam saw its theater counts decline by 1,255 in its third weekend when it declined from 3,005 to 1,750.

The most recent DC films saw significant drops, but nowhere near 1,500. Shazam! Fury of the Gods lost 620 theaters in its third weekend at the box office. It declined from 4,071 theaters in its first and second weekends to 3,451 theaters. However, by its fourth weekend its theater count had declined to 2,203, meaning it had lost 1,868 theaters by its fourth weekend.

Black Adam lost 417 theaters in its third weekend. It declined from 4,402 theaters in its first and second weekends to 3,985 theaters in its third weekend. Black Adam didn’t lose over 1500 theaters until its sixth weekend when its theater count declined to 2,664.

What do you make of this rumor that The Flash is getting kicked out of over 1,500 theaters this weekend?

