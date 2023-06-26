‘The Flash’ Collapses In Its Second Weekend At The Box Office With Massive 72% Drop, Analyst Predicts Film Will Lose At Least $150 Million

‘The Flash’ Collapses In Its Second Weekend At The Box Office With Massive 72% Drop, Analyst Predicts Film Will Lose At Least $150 Million

Ezra Miller’s The Flash completely collapsed at the box office with an enormous 72% drop from its opening weekend.

The Flash had a long row to hoe after it’s extremely poor opening weekend of $55 million at the domestic box office. And it does not look like it’s going to be reaping anything but losses following its second weekend collapse of 72%.

The-Numbers reports the film only grossed $15.2 million in its second weekend despite adding another 22 more theaters compared to its first weekend. The per theater gross declined from $13,000 in its opening weekend to $3,587 in its second weekend.

The film’s second weekend much like its first underperformed predictions. Box office tracking website Box Office Pro predicted the film would have a 69% drop and bring in $17.3 million.

The-Numbers predicted the film would only have a 59% decline and would bring in $22.5 million.

The film has currently grossed $87.6 million domestically and another $123.3 million internationally for a global gross of $210.9 million.

The film’s biggest hauls internationally are in China where it’s grossed $24.3 million and Mexico where it’s grossed $8.6 million.

Comparing the film to other DCEU films, The Flash is one of the worst performing films as it stands right now. The only films it’s outperformed at the worldwide box office are Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Following this second weekend, box office analyst OMB Reviews predicts The Flash will only bring in a total gross between $300 million to $400 million worldwide in its entire theatrical run.

However, he goes on to note, “roughly between $300 and $350 million dollars if the film performs as a typical bad movie.” That means it will likely stay in the same position it is on the DCEU list given Shazam! grossed $363.5 million and Black Adam brought in $391.2 million.

OMB Reviews then points to the reported cost of the film being between $200 million and $220 million. He notes this means the film will likely lose around $150 million due to his estimated predictions that the film’s total cost with marketing is approximately $330 million. Factoring in the film’s split with theaters, he predicts the film’s break even point is $550 million.

Thus if the film performs at the top of his estimates at $400 million, it would lose $150 million.

