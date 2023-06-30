‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Claims To “Have Been Unjustly And Directly Targeted” After Judge Lifts Protective Order Related To 12-Year-Old Who Actor Said “Would Be Lucky To Have Someone Like Me Guide Them”

In the wake of a judge officially lifting a protective order against the actor previously granted to a Massachusetts 12-year-old, The Flash star Ezra Miller has made a public statement condemning what they believe to have been an “egregious misuse” of the American legal system.

As first reported by The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern, the protective order in question was initially signed by a judge in June 2022 at the behest of the child’s mother.

According to “contemporaneous text messages sent by the mother and the neighbor as well as photographs that corroborated parts of their accounts of the night in question” reviewed by Marlow, the incident at the center of the legal request occurred on February 2nd, 2022, when Miller allegedly visited the 12-year-old’s home in order to visit them, their mother – later identified as Shannon Guin – and the family’s neighbor.

Per said neighbor, who knew Miller trough the actor’s bandmate and ‘close friend’ Whitney Suters, The Flash star arrived that evening “wearing a bulletproof vest—and I had no idea until later that they were armed.”

At one point in the night, Miller’s emotions flared when the child’s mother recalled how she had recently done some traveling with “her tribe” – using the term as slang in reference to a group of friends rather than any sort of actual Native American community – to which the actor snapped and accused her of cultural appropriation.

As the night continued, the actor would once again make at an attempt at critical race theory-based virtual signaling when after asserting that the board game Parcheesi owed its roots to the Rastafari religion, the neighbor – himself half-black – asked Miller to identify which exact Rastafari sect lent their influence to the game’s creation.

“At this point,” the neighbor told Stern, “Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face.”

“They said, ‘You don’t even know what the f–k you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’” the neighbor recalled. “I was very caught off-guard.”

Amidst this outburst, the neighbor asserted that Miller then “opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

In the aftermath of this confrontation, the neighbor claims that Miller turned his focus to the then-11-year-old, telling the child’s mother, “I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them.”

“At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore,” the actor added. “They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

Miller then proceeded to berate Guin, accusing her of being both a witch and a vampire due to the fact that she, as per Stern, “dresses Goth”.

“Do you want to drink my blood?” the actor repeatedly yelled. “Do you!?”

Miller then reportedly turned back to the child, showering them with compliments, making moves to position themselves physically closer to the child, touching their hips, and even asking them to add the Barry Allen actor as a friend on Instagram.

“They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great,” the child explained of their experience. “It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

After apologizing for this incident, the actor reportedly returned to visit the home just two days later, this time without incident. Notably, both the mother and the neighbor believe Miller was “under the influence” when the actor visited the home.

On June 30th, the order was officially lifted after it was determined that no criminal charges would be brought against Miller in this case.

Following this development, Miller took to their personal Instagram account to offer their own thoughts on the entire situation.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger,” the actor began. “They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulation and destructive actions,” Miller then accused. “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take time to find the facts, rather than chasing clicks. ”

“On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me,” the actor wrote. “Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love.

Offering her own statement to the media, Miller’s attorney Marissa Elkins asserted, “The original order, pursued by Shannon Guin, on behalf of her minor child, was based on untrue allegations. Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual. Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued.”

“After one year of intensive, ongoing mental health therapy, Ezra is doing much better,” said Elkins. “They were present in court today to ensure that these false allegations would not go unchallenged, whether or not Guin returned to court asking that last year’s order be extended.”

Noting that “Guin did not return to Greenfield District Court today to perpetuate her falsehoods,” Elkins then announced that “Ezra wishes to take the opportunity now to make several things very clear.”

To this end, Miller and Elkins gave their own clarification on five points:

Their three encounters with Guin were entirely initiated by her, exceedingly brief, and absolutely did not involve any inappropriate interaction with her child.

My office has investigated Guin’s allegations extensively. We have interviewed multiple eyewitnesses to every encounter Ezra had with Ms. Guin and her child and reviewed the numerous text and Facebook messages Ms. Guin sent to people she knew from Ezra’s inner circle and it is very clear: Ezra only came to interact with Ms. Guin when she recognized Ezra and invited herself over when they were visiting the home of a good friend in Greenfield.

Ezra was never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.

There was absolutely nothing inappropriate about Ezra’s very limited conversations with this young fan.

Ezra never possessed, much less displayed, a weapon in any of these brief encounters, as Ms. Guin has claimed. These claims are fabrications.

“Ms. Guin sought out every opportunity for chance encounters with Ezra whenever they came to Greenfield to visit these same friends and attend music events,” argued Elkins. Days before seeking the harassment order last year, Guin was still trying to ingratiate herself with Ezra’s celebrity and perceived wealth by texting Ezra’s friend, Whitney Suter, even trying to orchestrate an invitation to Ezra’s home in Vermont. All of these efforts were rebuffed.”

“Ezra’s inability to appear in court prevented them from speaking out against Guin’s fake allegations, as well as presenting the aforementioned evidence,” she continued. “The media, clearly tipped off by Ms. Guin, reported her false allegations without any diligent effort to corroborate her claims.”

“Ezra does not deny that in the midst of their struggle that they have made mistakes and behaved at times in ways they wish they could take back,” admitted Elkins. “That, however, does not make every allegation, rumor, or false accusation true. There are real world consequences when claims like these are heedlessly amplified, without any regard for the facts or the truth. These false allegations, fanned by unscrupulous media, have threatened Ezra’s recovery, and done terrible damage to their reputation and career.”

“Nonetheless, Ezra is in a much healthier place than they were at this time last year and is very glad to put this behind them,” the attorney ultimately concluded. “They are grateful to their family, friends, and community for their love, compassion and support.”

