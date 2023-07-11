New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Appears To Reveal Sabine Wren Will Be A Jedi Apprentice To Ahsoka Tano

New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Appears To Reveal Sabine Wren Will Be A Jedi Apprentice To Ahsoka Tano

The first official trailer for the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+ appears to reveal that the Mandalorian Sabine Wren will become a Jedi apprentice to Ahsoka Tano.

Hysterically, the trailer opens up with the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll stating, “War is inevitable. One must destroy in order to create.” The phrase appears to be The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm revealing what their entire moviemaking philosophy is similar to Kylo Ren’s, “Let the past die. Kill it if you have to.”

The company has a cemetery full of characters and franchises they’ve killed in their warped idea of trying to create new movies and television shows for the “modern audience.” One need only look at the recent disaster of Indiana Jones for an example.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Claims People Like Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, And Sabine Wren “Because They Had Been So Prominent Female Representation In A Space That We Don’t Get To Really See Women Like That”

Nevertheless, the trailer continues with Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati attacking some kind of New Republic base and killing those standing in their way as they seek information as to the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The trailer eventually cuts to Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla attempting to recruit New Republic bureaucrats to her cause in order to stop a war. She’s then shown providing advice to Ahsoka on who could help her track down Thrawn and Ezra Bridger.

The trailer makes it clear that person is Sabine Wren as it cuts to Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the character. A bizarre chase scene then takes place that appears to be between Sabine and Ahsoka on a space ship albeit we never see who is actually piloting the ship. The sequence looks highly reminiscent of the motorcycle chase scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Captain America attempts to escape from S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters and has to destroy one of the gunships that is pursuing him.

As the trailer cuts between dialogue of Hera and Ahsoka talking, the chase scene, and Ahsoka and Sabine talking, Sabine eventually informs Ahsoka, “You never made things easy for me, Master.”

It’s possible this could be sarcasm on Sabine’s part, but the trailer then cuts to another scene that appears to knock that theory.

RELATED: Dave Filoni On Ahsoka Tano’s Character In ‘Ahsoka’: “She Walks A Path That Basically Died Out A Long Time Ago”

After the dialogue of Wren describing Ahsoka as Master, she’s shown viewing a hologram of Ezra Bridger telling her, “As a Jedi, sometimes you have to make the decision no one else can, but I’m counting on you to see this through.”

While this could be Ezra referring to his own Jedi training, it definitely lends credence to the idea that Wren is now a Jedi in-training or at the very least training underneath whatever Ahsoka is referring to herself in the show.

Later in the trailer, Wren gets in a lightsaber duel with Shin Hati where she appears to be using Bridger’s green lightsaber from Star Wars Rebels. Bridger left his lightsaber with the droid Chopper who then gave it to Wren during the Liberation of Lothal.

The trailer then features a montage of action scenes with Ahsoka taking on Skoll, fighting what appears to be some kind of assassin droid, running head first into an Imperial ship on an attack run, and performing a dog fighting maneuver in a space ship. It concludes with Ahsoka facing off with one of the Inquisitors.

RELATED: ‘Ahsoka’: Ivanna Sakhno Hopes Her Portrayal Of New Star Wars Villain Will Allow The Audience “To Expand Our Understanding Of That Darkness Within Someone And The Reason Behind It”

Alongside the trailer, Lucasfilm confirmed the series will premiere with two episodes on August 23rd on Disney+

The official description for the series states, “Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

What do you make of the trailer implying Sabine Wren is now the apprentice of Ahsoka Tano?

NEXT: New ‘Ahsoka’ Rumor Claims Show Will Feature Multiple Possible Outcomes Of Ahsoka’s Life Including Fighting Darth Vader On Mustafar Instead Of Obi-Wan Kenobi