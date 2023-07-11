Singer-songwriter Jewel, known for her song “You Were Meant For Me,” put the media on blast for attempting to politicize the recently released Sound of Freedom films starring Jim Caviezel.

Jewel posted to Twitter writing, “It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie. This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences.”

It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie. This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences. pic.twitter.com/aKjCtUlmi3 — Jewel (@jeweljk) July 10, 2023

Along with the text, she also shared a video. In the video she says, “You guys, I just the Sound of Freedom. You have to see it. I’m so verklempt.”

She continued, “Some friends of mine made this movie and it’s been years of it being in production. It’s the most inspiring film. Did you know that there are millions of children in slavery. This is the fastest growing criminal enterprise. And the amount of children enslaved right now is greater than all 300 years of the transatlantic slave trade. What the actual f?”

“This is a true story about a man who just doesn’t give up on a child,” she said. “It is so touching. You’re going to love it. Please go see it. This is a little indie movie that could. It’s competing with all of the giant blockbusters and it’s kicking butt, and it deserves it. Go see this and have your heart filled.”

Jewel’s rebuke of the media comes just days after the film’s star Jim Caviezel also responded to the members of the media attempting to lampoon the film.

In a Q&A session on Angel Studios’ YouTube channel, Caviezel reacted saying, “They’re scared. Quaking in their boots and it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you do.”

“When there is evil, real evil in the world, and when love is in your heart, boy, evil is just a coward to God,” he added.

Later in the Q&A session, Caviezel specifically responded to members of the media going after him personally for his beliefs and politics. He said, “It’s really funny when they don’t like my politics because my politics are the Constitution of the United States.”

He continued, “I want everybody to be free under the Constitution of the United States with inalienable rights including unborn and born children. They have a right. And that’s why we are not Nazi Germany. This is ridiculous.”

What they say about me is really none of my business,” Caviezel said. “Not when you have children, now. You don’t care anymore and you realize what we’re gonna leave them.”

“So this is our Concord Bridge except it’s not coming with a bullet, it’s coming with a film. And Sound of Freedom is that. It is that freedom,” he concluded.

The film’s official description states, “After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

Sound of Freedom has currently grossed $41.2 million in domestic theaters. It is currently the 25th highest grossing film of the year.

