Angel Studios’ ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Sees Box Office Grosses Increase In Its Second Weekend

Angel Studios’ ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Sees Box Office Grosses Increase In Its Second Weekend

Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom film did something one hardly sees at the box office anymore, it saw its second weekend grosses increase overs its premiere weekend.

In a press release the distributor announced that the Jim Caviezel-driven film grossed $27 million in its second weekend an increase of 37% from its opening weekend of $19.6 million.

Angel Studios’ Head of Theatrical Distribution Brandon Purdie pointed out the historical significance of the film’s second weekend increase, “There have only been 10 wide release movies in box office history that have had a 2nd weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them did it at Christmas. Angel Studios is the only Studio to do this in the summer blockbuster season with SOUND OF FREEDOM.”

The company’s SVP of Global Distribution Jared Geesey boasted about the film’s success while also taking a shot at the company’s competitors, “While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, SOUND of FREEDOM has become a national—and soon international—movement for change.”

RELATED: ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Producer And Actor Eduardo Verástegui Responds To CNN Guest Mike Rothschild Trashing The Film And Moviegoers

The movie’s second weekend gross of $27 million brings the film’s total domestic gross to $85.4 million. The film has now grossed more at the box office than major studio superhero films such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which only took in $57.6 million at the domestic box office.

It’s quite likely the film could best The Flash, by its third weekend. The Flash has only grossed $106.8 million domestically and only brought in an abysmal $720,000 in its fifth weekend at the box office while it has seen its theaters counts drop to less than 800.

Other films it will likely best include Paramount Pictures’ Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, M3GAN, and Scream VI. Dungeons & Dragons only grossed $93.2 million domestically, M3GAN brought in $95 million, and Scream VI grossed $108.1 million.

In fact, in their press release Angel Studios expects the film to cross the $100 million mark sometime this week before its third weekend in theaters. The film could even beat out The Walt Disney Company’s Elemental as well as Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish grossed $124.3 million while Elemental has currently grossed $125.2 million. Elemental’s fifth weekend at the box office brought in $8.7 million.

RELATED: Jim Caviezel Says ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Film Features Epstein Island Allegory

Depending on how well the film does moving forward it is possible it could break into the top 10 grossing films domestically for the entire year. In order to do that it would have to surpass Fast X and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Fast X grossed $145.9 million domestically while Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently sitting at $145.3 following its third weekend. Given Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is still in theaters it will surpass Fast X and will likely also pass Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which has grossed $152.7 million.

Sound of Freedom follows the story of “former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.”

The film has received an A+ CinemaScore and currently has an 8.2 on IMDb.

What do you make of Sound of Freedom’s box office success?

NEXT: ‘Sound of Freedom’ Distributor Angel Studios Responds To Social Media Reports That AMC Theaters Is Suppressing The Film